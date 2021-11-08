NASA Shares Stunning Image Of Cat's Paw Nebula Captured By Spitzer Telescope

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has again created a buzz on the internet by sharing a stunning image of a beautiful nebula in the Milky Way galaxy. In the latest post shared on Instagram, the space agency shows a dreamy visual of the Cat's Paw Nebula, captured by the American space agency's Spitzer Space Telescope. In the post, the American space agency shows a thicket of stars peeking through thick green clouds and bright red bubbles. Notably, Cat's Paw Nebula nebula is a star-forming region located in the Milky Way galaxy, about 4,200 to about 5,500 light-years from Earth, informed NASA.

"The cat's pajamas or totally pawesome? Either way, here's the Cat's Paw Nebula. Our Spitzer Space Telescope captured the image of this nebula so named for the large, round features that resemble a feline footprint. Bright red bubbles and green clouds are highlighted using data from two of Spitzer's instruments", wrote the caption of the post.

While explaining the Spitzer telescope, the space agency said that the Spitzer was an infrared telescope and infrared light which is useful for astronomers as it can penetrate thick clouds of gas and dust better than optical light (the kind visible to the human eye).

Know more about Cat's Paw Nebula

According to NASA, Nebulas are perhaps as famous for being identified with familiar shapes as perhaps cats are for getting into trouble. At 5,500 light-years distant, Cat's Paw is an emission nebula with a red colour that originates from an abundance of ionized hydrogen atoms. Alternatively known as the Bear Claw Nebula or NGC 6334, stars nearly ten times the mass of our Sun have been born there in only the past few million years.

On August 24, Tuesday, NASA, through their official Instagram handle, shared a video of two galaxies interacting by their mutual gravitational pull. According to the post, Arp 273, a pair of interacting galaxies, which lies around 300 million light-years away in the constellation Andromeda, has recently interacted with another galaxy. Captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, the stunning galactic masterpiece resembles a rose-like structure when it meets. The US space agency also explained the reason behind the cosmic rose-like structure. "Comprised of two interacting galaxies distorted by their mutual gravitational pull, Arp 273 forms a stunning galactic masterpiece resembling a rose. These galaxies lie around 300 million light-years away in the constellation Andromeda," read the note shared by the US federal government responsible for the civilian space program.

(Image: NASA)