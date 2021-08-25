NASA Shares Video Of 'cosmic Rose' Comprised Of Two Interacting Galaxies, Netizens React

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has again created a buzz on the internet by sharing a stunning video of galaxies. On August 24, Tuesday, NASA, through their official Instagram handle, shared a video of two galaxies interacting by their mutual gravitational pull. According to the post, Arp 273, a pair of interacting galaxies, which lies around 300 million light-years away in the constellation Andromeda, has recently interacted with another galaxy. Captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, the stunning galactic masterpiece resembles a rose-like structure when it meets. Watch the viral video here:

NASA cosmic rose: Reason behind the stunning structure

In the latest post, the US space agency also explained the reason behind the cosmic rose-like structure. "Comprised of two interacting galaxies distorted by their mutual gravitational pull, Arp 273 forms a stunning galactic masterpiece resembling a rose. These galaxies lie around 300 million light-years away in the constellation Andromeda," read the note shared by the US federal government responsible for the civilian space program. "Spread far across space and time, this visualization offers a unique three-dimensional view of Arp 273, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope."

The video was shared as: A sweet cosmic rose to brighten your day the post" has garnered over forty-thousand views and hundreds of comments. "Thank you dearest Hubble. It’s so beautiful," read the comment of an Instagram user. "You have some real artists at NASA," read the comment of the second user. "So glad the photog team rose to the occasion," read the comment of the third user.

Watch some other videos of 'intergalactic Stargazing'

Recently, NASA shared an incredible video on stargazing. The first line of the caption accompanying the video read, "Stargazing… but make it intergalactic". In the next few lines, NASA explained about the massive star cluster. The video has amazed netizens who could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The mesmerizing video has been shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope on Instagram. In the post, NASA explained about a massive star cluster called Westerlund 2 that houses nearly 3000 stars. It is located 20,000 light-years from Earth and exists in a stellar nursery known as Gum 29. It measures between six and 13 light-years across and is about two million years old. The US space agency further informed that the Westerlund 2 contains some of the brightest, largest and hottest stars from the galaxy.

(Image Credit: NASA Instagram)