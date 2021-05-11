NASA Spacecraft OSIRIS-REx Heads For Earth With Samples From Asteroid Bennu

US space agency NASA’s asteroid-sampling probe, OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, after completing five years in space is on its way back to Earth with an abundance of rocks and dust from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. According to the reports by NASA, on Monday, May 10, at 4:23 pm EDT, the spacecraft fired its main engines full throttle for seven minutes. This is being considered as its ‘most significant maneuver’ since it arrived at Bennu in 2018. This burn thrust the spacecraft away from the asteroid at 600 miles per hour, and set it on a 2.5-year journey towards Earth.

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters said, “OSIRIS-REx’s many accomplishments demonstrated the daring and innovate way in which exploration unfolds in real time”. He added, “The team rose to the challenge, and now we have a primordial piece of our solar system headed back to Earth where many generations of researchers can unlock its secrets”.

All that you need to know

NASA’s asteroid sampling probe will have completed its primary mission after releasing the sample capsule. It will be firing its engines to fly by Earth safely and putting it on a trajectory to circle the sun inside of Venus’ orbit. After orbiting the Sun twice, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is due to reach Earth on September 24, 2023. On its return, the capsule containing pieces of Bennu will separate from the rest of the spacecraft and enter Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule will then parachute to the Utah Test and Training Range in Utah's West Desert. Mike Moreau, OSIRIS-REx deputy project manager at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, said, “Our whole mindset has been, ‘Where are we in space relative to Bennu?”. He added, “Now our mindset has shifted to ‘Where is the spacecraft in relation to Earth?”.

The departure date was set up based on the alignment of Bennu with Earth. The main aim of the return maneuver is to get the spacecraft within about 6,000 miles of Earth in September 2023. Although OSIRIS-REx still has plenty of fuel remaining, the team is trying to preserve as much as possible. This will be further used for a potential extended mission to another asteroid after returning the sample capsule to Earth. The feasibility of such a mission will be investigated this summer.

The team will be performing various adjustments a few weeks prior to Earth re-entry. This will be done so that the location and angle for the sample capsule’s release could be targeted. If the capsule comes in too low, it could cause it to bounce out of the atmosphere. If OSIRIS-REx fails to release the capsule, the team has a backup plan to divert it away from Earth and try again in 2025.

Speaking about the mission, Moreau said, “There’s a lot of emotion within the team about departure. I think everyone has a great sense of accomplishment, because we faced all these daunting tasks and were able to accomplish all the objectives thrown at us. But there’s also some nostalgia and disappointment that this part of the mission is coming to an end”.

IMAGE: NASA.gov