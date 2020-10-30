NASA Spacecraft OSIRIS-REx Successfully Stows Rock And Dust Sample From Asteroid Bennu

NASA has informed that its robotic spacecraft OSIRIS-REx was able to stow a rock and dust sample scooped up from the asteroid Bennu. In a press release on October 30, the US space agency said that the mission team spent two days working around the clock to carry out the stowage procedure. The probe is on a mission to collect fragments that scientists hope will help unravel the origins of our solar system.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, "This achievement by OSIRIS-REx on behalf of NASA and the world has lifted our vision to the higher things we can achieve together, as teams and nations."

"Together a team comprising industry, academia and international partners, and a talented and diverse team of NASA employees with all types of expertise, has put us on course to vastly increase our collection on Earth of samples from space. Samples like this are going to transform what we know about our universe and ourselves, which is at the base of all NASA’s endeavors," Bridenstine added.

Next mission- Earth Return Cruise

While explaining the process of stowing the sample, NASA said that the mission team had to assess images and telemetry from the previous step to confine that the operation was successful and the spacecraft was ready to continue. The US space agency said that throughout the process, the OSIRIS-REx team continually assessed the Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism’s (TAGSAM) wrist alignment to ensure the collector's head was being placed properly into the SRC. Additionally, the team also inspected images to observe any material escaping from the collector's head to confirm that no particles would hinder the stowage process.

The spacecraft completed the final step of the sample stowage process, closing the SRC. To secure the capsule, the spacecraft also closed the lid and then fastened two internal latches. The sample of Benn is currently safely stored and ready for its journey to Earth. Now, the OSIRIS-REx will focus on preparing the spacecraft for the next mission - Earth Return Cruise. As per the press note, the departure window open in March 2021 for OSIRIS-REx to begin its voyage home, and the spacecraft is targeting the delivery of the SRC to Earth on Sep. 24, 2023.

