NASA Spacecraft Successfully Collects Asteroid Bennu's Surface Sample For Further Research

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully collected more than enough material from asteroid Bennu to meet one of its main mission requirements, the team said on Thursday, October 22. The mission team has acquired at least 2 ounces (60 grams) of the asteroid’s surface material.

The spacecraft captured images of the sample collector head as it moved through several different positions, OSIRIS-REx team said. While reviewing the images, the team noticed that the head appeared to be full of asteroid particles and that some of these particles appeared to be escaping slowly from the sample collector. The collector is called the 'Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism' (TAGSAM) head. They also suspected that bits of material are passing through small gaps where a mylar flap; the collector’s lid is slightly wedged open by larger rocks.

'Bennu continues to surprise us'

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science said that Bennu continues to surprise them with great science and also throwing a few curveballs. “And although we may have to move more quickly to stow the sample, it’s not a bad problem to have. We are so excited to see what appears to be an abundant sample that will inspire science for decades beyond this historic moment", Zurbuchen added.

After gathering sufficient samples the team is on a path to stow the sample as quickly as possible. They also came to conclusion after comparing images of the empty collector head with October 22 images of the TAGSAM head after the sample collection event. The images revealed that any movement to the spacecraft and the TAGSAM instrument may cause to further sample loss.

In order to preserve the remaining material, the mission team decided to forego the Sample Mass Measurement activity originally scheduled for Saturday, October 24. They also cancelled a braking burn scheduled for Friday to reduce any acceleration to the spacecraft. The OSIRIS-Rex team will now focus on stowing the sample in the Sample Return Capsule (SRC) where any loose material will be kept safe during the spacecraft’s journey back to Earth.

Dante Lauretta, OSIRIS-REx principal investigator at the University of Arizona in Tucson said that they are working to keep up with the success and it is her duty to safely return as large samples of Bennu as possible. Lauretta further said the loss of mass is a concern "so I’m strongly encouraging the team to stow this precious sample as quickly as possible.”

The TAGSAM head performed the sampling event in optimal conditions and the newly available analyses show that the collector's head was flush with Bennu’s surface when it made contact. When the nitrogen gas bottle was fired to stir surface material it further penetrated several centimeters into the asteroid’s surface material, the team said. All data so far suggest that the collector's head is holding much more than 2 ounces of regolith, they added.

The mission team further confirmed that OSIRIS-REx remains in good health, and they are finalising a timeline for sample storage. Adding further they said an update will be provided once a decision is made on the sample storage timing and procedures.

