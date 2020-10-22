NASA To Announce New Discovery About Moon, Triggers Conspiracy Theories And Jokes

NASA recently announced that they discovered something new about the moon which will soon be revealed. IN an official blog post, NASA revealed that the new discovery will be brought to the general public on October 26, 2020. The announcement will be made through a teleconference which will be streamed live on the space exploration organisation's official website. Excerpt from the official blog post has been listed below -

NASA to make a major announcement

This new discovery contributes to NASA’s efforts to learn about the Moon in support of deep space exploration. Under NASA’s Artemis program, the agency will send the first woman and next man to the lunar surface in 2024 to prepare for our next giant leap – human exploration of Mars as early as the 2030s. Understanding the science of the Moon also helps piece together the broader history of the inner solar system.

The space agency did not reveal the details about the discovery but revealed that it contributes to the efforts NASA has been putting in to learn about the celestial object. Whereas, it is also revealed that the new founding has emerged out of the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy which is also known as Sofia.

To the unversed, Sofia is a modified version of the Boeing 747 which cruises higher than the majority of the atmosphere. It has a 9-foot long telescope which captures a broader and clearer view of our solar system and the broader universe in general. The telescope adjoined with Sofia can pick up space-related phenomena which are not visible to the naked eye.

While NASA is gearing for another moon landing in 2024, the discovery does come at a crucial time. However, the ongoing year has not been a bearer of good news in general, thus, NASA's announcement of discovering a different aspect of the moon resulted in either netizen conjuring up theories or trolling the announcement. The nature of the trolls on social media was undoubtedly harmless in nature as the intent was visibly seen to make fun of NASA's decision to delay a major announcement revolving around the moon. While some netizens joked that the Moon has tested positive for COVID-19, others stated that the moon has been delayed till 2022 referring to all the delays of blockbuster films' release dates. Whereas, different theories about 'asteroid landing on the moon' or 'the moon being a death star' have also surfaced on the internet. Check out their reactions below -

The Moon has tested positive — Drew (@drewfrom2000) October 21, 2020

The hype kills me. Unless it’s that the moon is hollow and really an alien spaceship, or that the WWII Nazis ha e a base on the dark side, I won’t be impressed. We’ve already been to the moon and I’m still pissed that we seemed to lose the knowledge on how to get back. — Plainsmen (@Plainsmen9) October 21, 2020

The moon has secretly been the Death Star this whole time... pic.twitter.com/DbYqxbo1Hm — Bonham Powers (@5n0wGG) October 21, 2020

