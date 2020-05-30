NASA SpaceX Launch Pictures Paint A Thousand Words: See Amazing Pics From Launch Site

NASA's SpaceX launch can be best viewed in pictures. The ongoing mission with Falcon 9 was rescheduled after the weather conditions on May 27th were not deemed favourable for the launch. The much-awaited launch is being closely monitored by people and many can enjoy the majestic SpaceX spaceship in photos. As per the latest developments, the Falcon 9 SpaceX’s launch will happen on May 30, 2020, if the weather conditions are suitable.

Image: Crew Dragon held onto the launchpad ahead of its big rocket launch as shared on the website of SpaceX.

No confirmed decisions on SpaceX launch for May 30

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine revealed in a Twitter post that the May 30 launch will be only done after assessing the risk factors related to weather conditions on the day. He said that there are no final decisions made for Saturday. The administration is still overlooking the weather conditions suited for the launch. NASA and SpaceX are jointly monitoring the situation. For May 30, the US Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 50% chance of favourable conditions at launch time and on May 31 it has predicted a 60% chance of favourable conditions at launch time, according to NASA's official website.

Check out some amazing pictures as NASA's SpaceX gets ready for its launch

Image Credits: SpaceX Instagram

SpaceX and NASA’s joint efforts to launch

Even though unforeseeable weather conditions are delaying the launch, there were some amusing stills captured on May 27, 2020, and also after that. The Crew Dragon’s Falcon 9 is sitting humbly for the launch at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral Florida. Some of the pictures will show you the journey of SpaceX, NASA and the astronauts together.

Image: Crew Dragon-Falcon 9 as shared by SpaceX's Instagram.

Meet the astronauts

Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are going to man the spacecraft. The two have been interviewed by several news portals and are excited for the journey into space. NASA’s manned mission is happening after nine years since the last one that happened in 2011.

Image Credits: NASA Twitter

Image: A still of Bob Behnken in his spacesuit as shared by the official website of SpaceX.

Image: A still of Doug Hurley in his spacesuit as shared by the official website of SpaceX.

Some more pictures of NASA SpaceX launch

Image: Crew Dragon in the testing phase as shared by SpaceX on Twitter.

Image: SpaceX Spaceship as shared on the company's Twitter.

Image: SpaceX Spaceship as shared by Elon Musk

Image Credits: NASA Twitter