SpaceX Launch Schedule: Here's A Detail Lead Up Until Spaceship's Maiden Launch

NASA’s ongoing mission with SpaceX-Falcon 9 was rescheduled for another day after the weather conditions on May 27 were not favourable for the launch. The manned spacecraft was offloaded after the weather was unsuitable for a launch. The much-awaited launch is being closely monitored by the world. With the change in the launch time and date, many are waiting for the next launch window. The Falcon 9 SpaceX’s launch was later scheduled to happen on May 30, 2020. Read on to know about the SpaceX launch schedule, time, and launch site.

No confirmed decisions on SpaceX launch for May 30

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine revealed in a Twitter post that the May 30 launch will be only done after assessing the risk factors related to weather conditions on the day. He said that there are no final decisions made for Saturday. The administration is still overlooking the weather conditions suited for the launch. NASA and SpaceX are jointly monitoring the situation. On May 30, the US Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 50% chance of favourable conditions at launch time and on May 31 it has predicted a 60% chance of favourable conditions at launch time, according to NASA's official website.

No decision on weather right now for Saturday’s test flight of @SpaceX’s #CrewDragon spacecraft. Will reassess in the morning. #LaunchAmerica — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 29, 2020

SpaceX launch site

The official website of SpaceX revealed that the targeted launch of Falcon 9 will happen on May 30, 2020, if the weather conditions are right. Falcon 9 will lift off from the Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Florida location of the Kennedy Space Centre. The test flight with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley is a return spacecraft with back to base orders.

Also Read | NASA-SpaceX's Historic Manned Launch To ISS Aborted Due To Bad Weather; Here's What's Next

SpaceX launch schedule

According to SpaceX, which is an Elon Musk company, the Demo-2 test is the last and terminal flight test credited under NASA. The human flight will have operational orders from the International Space Station. Furthermore, it is a returning flight which is built using the most advance and safest systems. According to the website, the launch is establishing the blueprint for future works for NASA under their vision, “missions to the moon, Mars and beyond.”

Also Read | Katy Perry Gets Ready For Space Launch, Drapes Herself In A Shimmery Dress; See Pictures

SpaceX launch time

The second demonstration or Demo-2 is scheduled to be in the launch window by 3.22 pm EDT that is 12.52 am in IST as per the official website of SpaceX. There is another backup, window as per the website if any unforeseen conditions lead to missing the former launch window. It is on May 31 at 3 pm EDT that is by 12.30 am IST which falls on a Sunday. At minus 45 minutes to go, the SpaceX launch director will verify the 'go' for the propellant load. All the decisions will be made after monitoring the weather as per the administration of NASA.

SpaceX-Falcon 9's launch details

Viewers can watch the launch live on NASA's official channel. Note that all timings are approximate and can change during live intermissions. The below schedule starts forty-five minutes before the launch.

T- Commands to the spacecraft - 45:00 Director gives a go for propellant load - 42:00 Holding arm retracts - 37:00 Launch escape system us armed - 35:00 Loading of rocket grade kerosene begins - 35:00 Loading of Stage-I liquid oxygen begins - 16:00 Lox loading of Stage-II starts - 07:00 Engine cooling before launch - 05:00 Change to internal power system - 01:00 Final pre-launch checks - 01:00 Propellant pressurising begins - 00:45 Director gives a go for launch - 00:03 Engine ignition starts - 00:00 Final Liftoff

Also Read | NASA Astronomers Observe Black Hole Hurling Hot Mass Into Space At Jet Speed

The official handle of NASA’s shared, “Space is hard. You've probably heard this before. And it rings true today. Earlier this afternoon, weather scrubbed our @SpaceX launch to the @iss. @astro.doug and astronaut #BobBehnken were strapped into their Crew Dragon spacecraft when ground teams called off the 4:33 pm ET launch due to inclement weather brought on by Tropical Storm Bertha off the southeastern U.S. coast. The Falcon 9 rocket is healthy, but we want to get it right. Safety is paramount. Join us for our next launch attempt on Saturday, May 30, at 3:22 pm ET (7:22 pm UTC). Our live coverage starts at 11 am ET (3 pm UTC) on nasa.gov. As part of our Commercial Crew Program, the lift-off will mark the first time in nearly a decade that @nasaastronauts launch on a brand new spacecraft from U.S. soil. We're ready. Let's light this candle."

Also Read | NASA-SpaceX's Crew Dragon 'offloaded', US Astronauts Prepare To Exit