SpaceX Return: NASA Astronauts Make First Splashdown In 45 Years; Watch

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule carrying two NASA space travellers returned to earth in a dramatic return over the weekend. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were the astronauts who were involved with this ambitious journey, completed the final phase of the Demo-2 mission.

SpaceX return

Where did SpaceX land?

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the two veteran space travellers splashed down at sea in the Gulf of Mexico, south of Pensacola on the Atlantic Florida coast. The Crew Dragon travelled down at 15 miles per hour at 2:48 PM ET and the landing was a pretty smooth one. Soon after the touchdown, a recovery team arrived at the location to prepare the capsule to be pulled out by the main recovery ship.

SpaceX splashdown video

Here's a video of the SpaceX Crew Dragon returning to Earth:

How long was the SpaceX flight?

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule departed from the ISS (International Space Station) on Saturday, making its way back to the Earth regardless of a storm along the Florida coast. The touchdown marks the first time in history that two US space travellers ended a mission with splashdown at sea since the Apollo command module over 45 years ago.

The launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft was operated by private company SpaceX and this was its very first crewed mission. The aerospace company owned by Elon Musk aims to provide transportation of space travellers to and from the ISS.

The Demo-2 mission began on May 30, launching the Crew Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the ISS. The mission had been considered a historic one as this was the first US-based rocket dispatch since NASA had finished its Space Shuttle program almost a decade ago in 2011. This was also the first time in history that a private aerospace company carried humans into the ISS. Apart from SpaceX, NASA has hired also recruited Boeing to offer transportation services to and from the International Space Station. However, SpaceX was the first private company to do it.

Image credits: NASA Space Flight