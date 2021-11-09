NASA-SpaceX To Launch Crew-3 On Nov 11; Here's How, When And Where To Watch The Liftoff

With the successful splashdown of NASA and SpaceX’s Crew-2 astronauts in the Gulf of Mexico, both the agencies are now preparing to launch a new crew of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on November 11. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will soar high carrying the Crew Dragon capsule which will be boarded by Crew-3 members comprising four astronauts. Currently, NASA is celebrating the success of Crew-2's arrival back to Earth after spending nearly 200 days in space.

Ever since the agencies have started preparing for the launch, it has been eclipsed with delays due to multiple reasons. However, the weather seems to be in favour of the mission, as SpaceX in a fresh announcement yesterday, revealed that the conditions are 80 per cent favourable for a takeoff.

Following Crew-2’s return to Earth, Falcon 9 will launch Dragon’s third long-duration crew mission to the @Space_Station as soon as Wednesday, November 10; weather forecast is 80% favorable for liftoff pic.twitter.com/xOFGVw3fOP — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 7, 2021

When and where to watch the Crew-3 takeoff?

The anticipations are high as it will be SpaceX's third and NASA's fourth long-duration crew mission. NASA will broadcast the live telecast of the takeoff on a variety of platforms and interested viewers can tune in even 48 hours before on the agency's YouTube channel to know more about the launch preparations.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is targeted to liftoff from the Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7.33 am (IST) on Thursday, November 11, and will dock at the ISS at around 5:40 am on November 12. The launch and docking procedure will be streamed live on NASA, TV, NASA app, the agency's official website along with the official YouTube channel.

Once the 'Endurance' capsule reaches the ISS, you can also tune in for the hatch opening at 7.15 am and the welcoming ceremony for the astronauts at 7.50 am on the same day. The Crew-3 mission is being led by Indian-American astronauts Raja Chari who will be accompanied by three other members — pilot Tom Mashburn, mission specialist Kayla Barron and European Space Agency's (ESA) Matthias Maurer. The agencies are hoping for a safe endeavour to the orbiting space laboratory as today they witnessed a successful return of the Crew-2 astronauts.

All about Crew-2 splashes down

After spending 199 days in space, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide returned to Earth today. The Dragon spacecraft splashed down off the coast of Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico at around 9 am today.

Smiles, thumbs up, and peace signs. The @SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts are happy to be home after six months in space. pic.twitter.com/W9ziABkq0k — NASA (@NASA) November 9, 2021

Dragon’s four main parachutes have deployed pic.twitter.com/2VaDOSu8LF — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 9, 2021

And… splashdown! 🌊



The @SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour has splashed down off the coast of Florida at 10:33pm ET (03:33 UTC), returning the Crew-2 astronauts back to Earth after more than six months aboard the @Space_Station: pic.twitter.com/yZkjL27Cd8 — NASA (@NASA) November 9, 2021

(Image: Twitter/@SpaceX)