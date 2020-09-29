NASA Targets Halloween For Next Manned SpaceX Mission To Deconflict Soyuz Arrival

After the successful launch of SpaceX Crew Dragon and safe return of the onboard NASA astronauts, the space agency and aerospace company are now targeting October 31 for the launch of SpaceX Crew-1 mission with astronauts to the International Space Station. NASA and SpaceX updated that target launch date and time to 2.40am EDT on October 31, which falls on Halloween.

The new target date will deconflict the Crew-1 launch and arrival from the upcoming Soyuz launch and landing operations, said NASA. Soyuz capsule is set to be launch on October 1 and departure of a Soyuz from the space station is scheduled for October 21. The US space agency said that the additional time is required to ensure closure of all open work ahead of the Crew-1 arrival.

“The increased spacing also will provide a good window of opportunity to conduct additional testing to isolate the station atmosphere leak if required,” NASA added.

International crew

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will be launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft will be carrying astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker from NASA and Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

It will the first time when an international crew will fly aboard a NASA-certified, commercially-owned and operated American rocket and spacecraft from American soil. The Crew-1 astronauts are scheduled to arrive at the space station for a six-month science mission aboard the orbiting laboratory.

On May 30, the Crew Dragon capsule blasted off from Kennedy Space Center's historic Launch Pad 39A to the International Space Station from the American turf for the first time in nine years. The splashdown marked the first return of a commercially built and operated American spacecraft carrying astronauts from the space station, wrapping up NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission.

