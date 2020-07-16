NASA teams up with JAXA to design recreational vehicle for moon

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has collaborated with JAXA to manufacture a recreational vehicle (RV) for astronauts who would be sent to the moon in 2024. As a part of its ambitious Artemis project, NASA is all set to land the first woman and a man to the moon. The RV, which is planned to be a six-wheeled vehicle, would allow the astronauts to live and work inside while travelling across the moon.

Credits: Toyota

Self-driven vehicle

The vehicle was unveiled last year when the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) rendered for moon rover designed by car brand Toyota. According to reports, the massive vehicle would be self-driven. In addition, it would run on solar power and fuel cell technology.

Credits: Toyota

NASA had previously announced that it has chosen SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics to design and develop human landing systems (HLS) for its Artemis program. The three companies will reportedly be working on their designs over the next year after which NASA will select one lander for its lunar mission. According to media reports, the US Space agency will pay the companies $967 million over 10 months for initial design development work.

Elaborating on the deal, the NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, “With this contract awards, America is moving forward with the final step needed to land astronauts on Moon by 2024, including the incredible moment when we will see the first woman set foot on the lunar surface. This is the first time since the Apollo era that NASA has direct funding for a human landing system, and now we have companies on contract to do the work for the Artemis program”.

