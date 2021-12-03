Last Updated:

NASA To Open Immersive 'Gateway' In 2022 To Provide Modern-day Space Travel Experience

NASA will open an immersive ‘Gateway’ at its Florida-based spaceport in 2022 in order to provide a real space travel experience to the general public.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
NASA

Image: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex


NASA will open an immersive ‘Gateway’ at its Florida-based spaceport in 2022 in a bid to provide a real space travel experience to the general public. To be opened at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex under project "Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex", the site will serve as a platform focusing on the subject of space exploration. Slated to open in March next year, the complex is a spin-off of the Gateway that will be built in lunar orbit under the Artemis mission to support a long-term human return to the Moon.

"The 50,000-square-foot, multi-level attraction, currently under construction in the shadow of the Rocket Garden, will engage and inspire guests through one-of-a-kind experiences, artefacts and exhibits. Featuring a comprehensive collection of modern-day spacecraft, Gateway will offer the opportunity to explore the future of space travel in a way never before possible", the Visitor Complex said in its statement as per collectSPACE. Interestingly, the visitors to the site will be able to experience what real space travel feels like with the help of technologies like immersive education, atmospheric effects and a 4D motion theatre. 

READ | NASA and National Geographic collaborate for documentary on Artemis II moon mission

What else will the complex feature?

According to the description by the Visitor Complex, the Gateway will be a mix of present and simulated future spaceport. Besides, several precious models of the launch vehicles and objects will be on display at the complex. The said models include those of NASA's Exploration Flight Test-1 (EFT-1) Orion spacecraft flown in 2014, Boeing's CST-100 Starliner crew capsule along with a Sierra Space's Dream Chaser spacecraft replica among others. All these models will be suspended in the complex to offer a 360-view of them to the audience. In addition to this, the complex will also offer technologies like manipulating holographic imagery, video and animation for visitors to learn about the James Webb Space Telescope scheduled to launch on December 22.

READ | NASA to send 'Snoopy' to the Moon in an uncrewed Artemis I mission

The Visitor Complex further described as per collectSPACE, "Upon entering the concourse, travellers will be surrounded by the sights and sounds of a galactic spaceport. Atmospheric airport chatter will surround travellers as they peer through windows at distant views of active launches and landings. The main concourse features multiple screens that will showcase destination promo videos and departure and arrival information." 

READ | NASA expands Artemis I 'crew'; adds four Lego toys with Snoopy doll and dummies

Image: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

READ | Northrop Grumman and team proposes lunar rover, lander models for NASA's Artemis missions
Tags: NASA, Artemis Gateway, moon
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com