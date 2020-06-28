NASA Wallops Celebrates 75 Years Of Space Exploration And Technology Development

NASA Wallops Flight Facility celebrated the 75th anniversary of its first launch on Saturday. On June 27, 1945, Wallops conducted its first rocket launch- a test rocket to prepare for the first unguided missile test, eventually to be launched on July 4. The June 27 launch was one of eight small rocket launches that were conducted on that day to test radar systems.

"We have grown from a small test range for missile research to now NASA’s premier location for suborbital and small orbital activities", NASA Wallops said in its tweet.

'We pause to reflect...'

NASA Wallops commemorated the special day by sharing a collage of throwback pictures and expressed its gratitude to all the contributors to the Wallops mission.

"On this, our 75th anniversary, we pause to reflect. From our humble beginnings to now, we are thankful for all those contributors to the Wallops mission. We are proud of our legacy of the past 75 years and we are excited for what is to come in the next 75 years", NASA Wallops said in a Tweet.

The first launch at Wallops consisted of very few resources and technology, this kickstarted the innovation that we have come to know from this NASA facility. From that launch forward, NASA Wallops continued to grow, and become the center of innovation that it is today, NASA said in a release.

“In its 75-year history, Wallops employees have adopted a can-do spirit in not only the execution of NASA’s mission but also in conducting outreach and providing inspiration to our local community,” said Wallops Director David L. Pierce in the release.

In 1958 NACA became NASA and with it, Wallops expanded off the island to include the Naval Air Station in 1959. Approximately 7 miles north of Wallops Island, it is now commonly referred to as the Wallops Main Base, the release stated.

