NASA's Hubble Shares Melodious Video, Asks To 'unwrap Festive Sonification'

NASA Hubble took to its official Instagram handle and shared a very stunning festive treat. Uploaded on December 23, the video is showcasing the sonification of Caldwell 73, which was discovered by the Scottish astronomer James Dunlop in the year 1826. In the caption, NASA urges its followers to unwrap the mesmerizing gift as the agency wishes ‘Happy Holidays’ to everyone.

Sonification with a melodious twist

“#HappyHolidays from Hubble! Unwrap this festive sonification of Caldwell 73, a globular cluster that resides 40,000 light-years away from us. These stars are gravitationally bound to each other, with most stars concentrated at the cluster's center”, read the caption of the video. The video shows the view with a melodious twist. According to the reports by NASA, Caldwell 73 is located roughly 40,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Columba and has an apparent magnitude of 7.3. This can be spotted through a pair of binoculars and it appears to be a fuzzy patch of light. Also, it is the easiest to view from equatorial latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere during the winter and from the Southern Hemisphere during the summer.

Mesmerized by the video, netizens took over the comment section. In the comment section, netizens are thanking the space agency for this wonderful treat. One Instagram user wrote, "Thank you so much for this magic moment". Another person wrote, "Ohhhhh. Thank you so much for this". The video has managed to gather 353,246 views. Netizens can be seen leaving heart emojis in the comment section. They can also be seen tagging their friends.

(Image Credits: Instagram/Nasahubble)