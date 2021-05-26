NASA's Hubble Telescope Shares Picture Of Galaxy Cluster: 'Stars Competing For Attention'

The universe is house to several unexplored mysteries, many of which still remain out of humankind’s knowledge. Just recently, NASA’s space telescope Hubble shared a spectacular shot of a galaxy cluster named ACO S 295 which is labelled as a “cosmic cluster”. A galaxy cluster houses thousands of galaxies of all ages, shapes and sizes and weighs many times more than our Milky Way galaxy.

The photograph of the cluster shows several glinting galaxies competing for attention with other celestial bodies such as stars. While, ACO S 295 could be seen in the centre, emitting bright blue light, other galaxies are seen only as a sliver of light scattered around. “The galaxy cluster ACO S 295 dominates the centre of the image, but background galaxies and foreground stars are all fighting for attention, too!,’ wrote NASA sharing the image.

Since shared the image has garnered over 110,946 likes and multiple comments from netizens. "What a beautiful and detailed photo," commented a user. While another added, "Looking at this picture and how far they are away in light years are even half of them still there?" added another. "We can but wonder,' said a third.

'double-edged lightsaber'

Earlier this month, NASA’s Hubble space telescope, shared a photograph of a celestial “ double-edged lightsaber” named H24, joining hundreds of thousands of people celebrating Star Wars day. As #MayThe4thBeWithYou started trending on Twitter, Hubble's official page shared a stunning picture of two blazes emerging out of the newborn star. "In the centre of the image, partially obscured by a dark, Jedi-like cloak of dust, a newborn star shoots twin jets out into space as a sort of birth announcement to the universe," it wrote describing the photograph. The American Space Agency further said that the picture was clicked just 1350 light-years away.

“Science fiction has been an inspiration to generations of scientists and engineers, and the film series Star Wars is no exception,” said John Grunsfeld, astronaut and associate administrator for the NASA Science Mission directorate. “There is no stronger case for the motivational power of real science than the discoveries that come from the Hubble Space Telescope as it unravels the mysteries of the universe," he added.

Image: NASAHubble/Instagram