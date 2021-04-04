NASA's Ingenuity Marscopter All Set To Attempt First Powered Flight In Martian Atmosphere

Quick links:
In a first, NASA's interplanetary helicopter 'Ingenuity' which flew to Mars tucked into the belly of the Perseverance rover, is set to take flight on April 11. Ingenuity is to date the first controlled and powered flight to traverse through another planet's atmosphere. Perseverance that landed on the red planet on February 18, has dropped a protective shield which helped Ingenuity to endure the perilous descent through the atmosphere of Mars.
When will the #MarsHelicopter drop? Soon! First we need to charge it to 100%. Once it's no longer connected to @NASAPersevere, the craft must survive surface temperatures down to -130ºF (-90ºC) on its own.April 2, 2021
Check out the chief engineer’s blog for more: https://t.co/UDgQPkMSRl
Taking the announcement to Twitter, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory wrote:
Come fly with us. #MarsHelicopter is preparing to do something that's never been done: controlled, powered flight on another planet. Takeoff is now slated for no earlier than April 11, with data arriving on Earth on April 12. https://t.co/TNCdXWcKWE pic.twitter.com/JSep5lcKhRApril 1, 2021
Earlier, NASA had scheduled the take-off for April 8, but it was postponed to a few days later due to certain technical changes required.
The helicopter— Ingenuity is also responsible for the flights of drones that the NASA team aims to fly within 30 sols (about 31 Earth days). However, the helicopter will take some time to unfold and formally deploy for the flight while the activity will approximately take six sols or six Martian days, according to NASA's statement on the development.
The team of Perseverance which is responsible for smooth operations of the helicopter had last month tweeted, "It [the helicopter] is stowed sideways, folded up and locked in place, so there's some reverse origami to do before I can set it down. First, though, I'll be off to the designated 'helipad,' a couple of days' drive from here."
Meanwhile, the primary goal of the 'Ingenuity marscopter' is to define the mechanics of flying on Mars. Basically, the developers of this helicopter that weighs around 1.8 kilograms aim to establish an understanding of how well technology can help them in flying a chopper in the atmosphere of the red planet. MiMi Aung, the Ingenuity project manager at NASA's JPL had hinted "After Perseverance has landed successfully on Mars, the next major milestone will be when [the] Perseverance rover delivers Ingenuity to the surface of Mars."