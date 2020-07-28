NASA's Mars 2020 Rover Perseverance Is 'go' For Launch On July 30

On July 27, NASA said that its Mars 2020 rover ‘Perseverance’ has a 'go for launch’ and was set for lift-off this week to seek the ancient microbial life on the red planet. "The launch readiness review is complete, and we are indeed going for launch," administrator Jim Bridenstine said at a news conference at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center. The launch will take place at 7:50 am (1150 GMT) on July 30 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41 onboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket, according to an official communication released by NASA on its website.

I just couldn’t be happier to be here today and have this amazing mission on top of a rocket and ready to go. From this launch readiness review, all the issues are addressed and we are in fact ready now; we’re just counting down and really celebrating with the team—Associate administrator at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, Thomas Zurbuchen said.

In another release, NASA invited the public to watch the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Launch and participate in virtual activities and events ahead of the mission. It urged the space lovers to catch the Live coverage and countdown commentary on NASA Television and the agency’s website, as well as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, Daily Motion, and Theta.TV at 7 am on the day of the launch. NASA also asked the members of the public to register for stay up-to-date on mission information and other mission highlights. As per the release, the US Air Force 45th Weather Squadron predicted that there were favourable weather conditions, up to 80 percent, for the historic mission to stay on track. Bridenstine assured, saying, “We are in extraordinary times right now with the coronavirus pandemic, and yet we have, in fact, persevered.” He added, “we have protected this mission because it is so important.”

We are three days away from the launch of @NASA’s next Mars rover and weather is 80% go for launch. The @ulalaunch rocket carrying @NASAPersevere is targeting liftoff at 7:50 a.m. ET on July 30.



You can watch live launch coverage beginning at 7 a.m. ET: https://t.co/AuL4mQfsyu pic.twitter.com/qzcBJXr1Yw — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) July 27, 2020

Rover lands on February 18, 2021

Loaded with at least seven different scientific instruments, Perseverance is expected to reach Mars on February 18, 2021, to carry out the astrobiology mission designed under NASA’s Mars Exploration Program. However, the official forecasts have put weather challenges that could hinder the mission at 20 per cent citing “heavy clouds” as a primary concern that could prevent the spacecraft from taking off. NASA said in the release, there will be a window of two hours for the rover to take off into space, which ends at 9.50 am local eastern time. Perseverance will collect samples from the Red Planet that could be returned to Earth on a future mission. These samples would provide unprecedented information about the Martian climate and weather, according to NASA.

We’re doing transformative science; really for the first time, we’re looking for signs of life on another planet—Matt Wallace, deputy project manager, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

