Hurricane Hanna: NASA Astronaut Captures The Storm From Space

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken, who is currently stationed at the International Space Station (ISS) shared an amazing picture of Hurrican Hanna from space as it made landfall in the Gulf of Mexico on July 24. Behnken, who shared the picture on July 26 informed his followers on Twitter that he had snapped the picture of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday as it was starting to have observable structure from the ISS. Hurricane Hanna, the category 1 storm made its landfall in Texas on July 25 followed by heavy winds and rain. The picture has left netizens on social media amazed as it has already garnered more than 15,000 likes a d over 2,000 retweets.

Snapped this photo of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday as it was starting to have observable structure from @Space_Station. #HurricaneHanna pic.twitter.com/KiamE0lmKk — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) July 26, 2020

Netizens flooded the post with a lot of comments with some just appreciating the beauty of the picture, while others asking the angle from which it was taken and more interesting questions. "Great Picture. Looks like a crazy hurricane. Must be crazy to be able to view Earth-like how you view the land from the plane all the time. Would it be out of order to request pics looking the other way?" one user commented. Another user wrote, "Wow great picture. Take care out there. How many miles away from the surface of the earth are orbiting?"

Beautiful photo, it keeps things in perspective of how SMALL we are 😉Loved my work at NASA and when we look down, we can see the awesome power of God. I wonder what that design review was like when God made the world😇...Enjoy, Godspeed and safe trip back to earth. — E. Smith (@Erv461) July 27, 2020

You guys got the best view, amazing photo!!!! #HurricaneHanna pic.twitter.com/V04OD0WPaf — Queen of No Sugar Coating 👑💋 (@HereJust4Coffee) July 26, 2020

Wow one massive storm building up there look at the size of that thing most impressive" someone is in for a bumpy ride there " — Alan Evans (@AlanEva21042719) July 27, 2020

Thank you for the pic. You guys are so lucky but i know you have to stay busy but wow the views are...... — IamBob (@BrunsBob) July 26, 2020

How incredible, we’ve been getting very heavy rain and thunderstorms in Houston, Texas. Hurricane season is upon us ⛈🌩🌧 — Lori Nelms (@GrandyNelms) July 26, 2020

Lightning from space

Behnken, who flew in the Dragon Crew spacecraft along with another NASA astronaut Doug Hurley, the other day shared a video of lightning from the space. The 'mesmerizing' footage he shared on July 22 has garnered more than 1,50,000 views on Twitter. Former NASA Administrator Charles Bolden while sharing the video said that watching lightning from orbit was his all-time favourite phenomenon.

Lightning viewed from orbit was my all-time favorite phenomenon! Like watching a great light show. https://t.co/5rqht3jC9k — Charles Bolden (@cboldenjr) July 22, 2020

