NASA's New IXPE Telescope; Here's A List Of Cosmic Objects The Observatory Will Explore

The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer or IXPE observatory is the new X-ray telescope that NASA has launched to study the most powerful cosmic objects. The IXPE telescope was launched on December 9 and has been designed to detect a certain characteristic of light known as ‘polarisation’. According to NASA, polarisation is the characteristic of light that can reveal secrets about the light beam, its source and the environment it has travelled through, thus giving us clues about the hidden corners of our universe. In order to understand the IXPE telescope's significance, let us take a look at the powerful cosmic objects it will explore during its active years.

A supernova remnant

A supernova remnant is a debris cloud that is produced when stars explode during the end stage of their life. Analysing the X-rays emerging from these supernovas can help scientists understand the process a star undergoes before going supernova. With the IXPE, scientists will study the supernova remnants to map the polarization of light across it to understand how these explosions take place along with their evolution.

Neutron stars

Neutron stars are other cosmic objects that are on the exploration list of the IXPE. These entities are crushed cores of stars that spin rapidly and are extremely dense. According to NASA, some neutron stars, which are also called ‘magnetars’, undergo powerful outbursts and have a strong and supercharged magnetic field. With IXPE’s X-ray gathering ability, scientists will determine what causes the said outbursts and study the magnetic fields that drive the explosions.

Black holes

The IXPE will also offer a detailed look at what happens around black holes in our galaxy. Explaining the observatory’s objective regarding black holes, NASA says that matter falling toward a black hole settles into a flat disk which is extremely hot. This disk can then reflect the X-rays around it and make the light polarised before it heads towards the telescope. In addition to this, the telescope will also detail the structure and strength of magnetic fields of some jets emerging from a supersized black hole at the centre of a galaxy. Developed by NASA in collaboration with the Italian Space Agency, the IXPE has been installed 600 kilometres above Earth and will build on the work done by the Chandra Space Observatory, another X-ray telescope by NASA.

