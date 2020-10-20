Nokia To Build First-ever 4G Communication Network On Moon For NASA Mission

Nokia announced that it has been entrusted by NASA to build the first cellular communications network on the Moon on Monday, October 19. According to the press release, Nokia Bell Labs divisions will build and deploy the first ‘ultra-compact, low-power, space-hardened, end-to-end LTE solution on the lunar surface in late 2022’. The Finnish telecommunications equipment maker is partnering with US company Intuitive Machines for this groundbreaking mission.

Previously, NASA had announced that it has awarded $370 million to 14 companies to provide technology for the Artemis moon-landing program. While giving more details, Nokia said that the US space agency was giving the company $14.1 million for building the 4G network.

READ: NASA: 'Protective BFF' Moon 'always Had Earth's Back', Shielded Planet From Solar Storms

Nokia’s LTE network will provide critical communication capabilities for many different data transmission applications, including vital command and control functions, remote control of lunar rovers, real-time navigation, and streaming of high-definition video. The network will also self-configure upon deployment and establish the first 4G communications system on the Moon, said Nokia.

‘Reliable, resilient and high-capacity’

As per the press note, Nokia’s network is ideally suited for providing wireless connectivity for any activity that astronauts need to carry out, enabling voice and video communications capabilities, telemetry and biometric data exchange, and deployment and control of robotic and sensor payloads. The company said that the equipment will include a base station, antennas and software, all designed to withstand harsh launches, lunar landings and extender conditions in space.

READ: NASA Reveals How Moon's Magnetic Field With Earth Helped The Planet Evolve

Nokia’s chief technology officer, Marcus Weldon, said, "Leveraging our rich and successful history in space technologies, from pioneering satellite communication to discovering the cosmic microwave background radiation produced by the Big Bang, we are now building the first-ever cellular communications network on the Moon”.

Weldon added, “Reliable, resilient and high-capacity communications networks will be key to supporting sustainable human presence on the lunar surface. By building the first high-performance wireless network solution on the Moon, Nokia Bell Labs is once again planting the flag for pioneering innovation beyond the conventional limits”.

(Image Credits - AP File)

READ: 3 Asteroids Are Heading Towards Earth; NASA Reveals How Close The Approach Will Be

READ: NASA To Broadcast The OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Collection Activities