Omicron Vs Delta: Which Is More Severe, Easily Transmissible? Anthony Fauci Explains

As the number of cases of the novel omicron strain increasing day by day, White House chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci stated on Tuesday that the ‘highly mutated’ SARS-CoV-2 variant, has increased infectivity instead of a "severe profile," which is not worse than prior varieties, including Delta. On November 25, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new COVID-19 mutation in South Africa. The first confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was detected in a sample taken on November 9 of this year, according to the WHO. As per media reports, though detailed information is required to know more about the new variant, however, certain points have been clarified.

It's worth noting that, while the strain has not caused a significant increase in hospitalizations, yet, it is extremely transmissible. Scientists have recently expressed alarm over the same, pointing out that the new COVID strain is spreading twice as fast as the Delta version.

Omicron less severe and more easily transmissible even with vaccine

According to a US-based biomedical data platform, Researchers decoded Omicron and discovered that a portion of its genetic code, which is not observed in other previous strains, is also visible in the common cold, the Fortune website reported. According to the Washington Post, this strand might indicate that Omicron is developing to become less severe and more easily transmitted, similar to how other viruses evolve.

While talking to CNN, Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases stated that till now, the omicron variant doesn't appear to have a high degree of severity, however, he warned to exercise extreme caution before concluding that it is less severe or that it does not produce serious disease similar to the delta. The medical expert's views came after looking at the hospitalisation rates in South Africa, where omicron was initially discovered, which had not increased in an alarming way, the DW website reported.

Furthermore, Anthony Fauci highlighted the fact that patients who have already been contaminated with other coronavirus kinds, such as Beta as well as Delta, have a greater chance of reinfection with Omicron, according to a South African study.

As of Sunday, roughly 15 states in the United States had discovered the omicron variant, according to Dr Rochelle Walensky of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the number is certain to rise. Apart from the US, more than 35 nations have been affected by the new COVID-19 variant. According to Antony Fauci, booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be extremely essential in addressing whether or not the nations would be able to handle the new variant, CNN reported.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)