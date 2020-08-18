Pentagon Sets Up A New Task Force To Find And Study Unidentified Aerial Phenomena

The Pentagon recently shared that it will be forming a new task force to investigate UFO sightings which have been observed from time to time on various instances by US Military aircraft. The new task force has been named as the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF). The Pentagon released a statement on late Friday revealing that the UAPTF aims in understanding and gain insights into the nature of the UFOs. The mission of the task force has been deemed to detect, analyze and also catalogue UFOs which could possibly pose a threat to the national security of the USA. Read their statement below -

The Department of Defense established the UAPTF to improve its understanding of and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs. As DOD has stated previously, the safety of our personnel and the security of our operations are of paramount concern. The Department of Defense and the military departments take any incursions by unauthorized aircraft into our training ranges or designated airspace very seriously and examine each report. This includes examinations of incursions that are initially reported as UAP when the observer cannot immediately identify what he or she is observing.

Pentagon's UAPTF to study UFOs

Back in April 2020, the Pentagon had unclassified three videos showcasing UFOs. The videos showed Navy pilots encountering fast-moving mysterious objects which first emerged in 1027-18 due to the efforts undertaken by To The Stars Academy, which is a research, development, and media centre for science and technology. One of the UAP videos was shot back in 2004 whereas the other two were shot in January 2015. The videos were by the Super Hornet Jets with pilots utilising the Forward-looking Infrared technology, which detects heat to create images.

Image courtesy - US Navy

The new task force will be overlooked by the Department of Navy and will report directly to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defence for Intelligence and Security. The US Navy had previously undertaken the responsibility of studying unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and since then, the service has reported several incidents of similar nature. Deputy Defense Secretary in the USA, David Norquist had reportedly approved the new taskforce back on August 4, 2020.

The US Senate Intelligence Committee had previously stated that they wanted to regulate a Pentagon UFI program, also confirming that an informal working group on UFOs was existent. Back in December 2017, the Pentagon had confirmed that they funded a multi-million dollar secret project which studied UFOs, which ended back in 2012. Back in June 2020, the American Senate had required the director of National Intelligence and Secretary of Defense to work with other intelligence and law agencies to prepare a public report of UFO sightings and the government's understanding of the matter.

