Donald Trump's Nominee For Senior Pentagon Post Likely To Face Heated Senate Hearing

US President Donald Trump’s one of the most divisive nominees for a senior post in the Pentagon, Anthony Tata who has been accused of Islamophobia by Democrats, is expected to face a heated Senate nomination hearing on July 30. Now retired brigadier general and a dedicated Trump supporter is nominated by the US President for the most senior policy position in the Pentagon if confirmed.

However, according to reports, Anthony Tata has falsely portrayed former US President Barack Obama as a Muslim and even accused him of being a “terrorist leader” working in favour of Iran. Even though the controversial posts have now been deleted by the retired brigadier general, the White House continues to stand by his nomination to acquire the position of undersecretary of defence for policy.

Read - US Think Tank Wants Pentagon To 'make China Explicit Priority' In NDS

White House spokesperson Judd deere had reportedly said in a statement that Anthony Tata is a ‘distinguished public servant’ and regarded his career for providing him with ‘planning, policy, and operational experience’ both at home as well as in foreign nations. According to an international media agency, Tata did not immediately respond to a request for his comments on deleted tweets. He has served in the United States military for nearly three decades and thus, has extensive knowledge about the troops.

Read - Brendan Gleeson Plays Donald Trump In 'The Comey Rule', Makers Release Trailer | Watch

Read - Anthony Fauci Says Donald Trump’s Signals On COVID-19 Measures 'not Helpful'

Anthony Tata has less knowledge on Asia

An international media agency cited current and former US defence officials that he has scarce knowledge of Asia especially at a time when the Defence Secretary Mark Esper is eying at US’ competition with China. According to an American think tank, Pentagon should ‘explicitly prioritise’ the Asian superpower to prepare a new National Defense Strategy (NDS) this winter. Suggesting an official shift of Washington to developments and threats made by Beijing, the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) said in a report published on July 27 that China’s questionable actions during the past several years have increased the recognition of US being in a competition. Therefore, a new NDS will only continue to put a focus on China first.

Read - Trump Touts TX Energy Permits While Attacking Dems

Read - Ohio House Prepares To Vote On Removing Disgraced GOP Leader