'Perfect Fluid': Researchers Reveal Sound Of The Early Universe, Here's How It Was Created

A team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have beautifully re-created the sound of the early universe. Known as “Perfect Fluid”, it is the product of sound waves sent through a carefully controlled gas of elementary particles. The sound can be heard at the following link: https://news.mit.edu/2020/sound-perfect-fluid-1203.

'Corse of neutron stars'

The intriguing sound was created by getting the sound flowing with the smallest amount of friction allowed by the laws of quantum mechanics. According to the scientists, the condition of “lowest friction” exist in the “corse of neutron stars” and “soupy plasma,” that is believed to have existed in the early universe. Therefore, this sound perfectly recreates the sound of the early universe.

"This recording is a product of a glissando of sound waves that the team sent through a carefully controlled gas of elementary particles known as fermions. The pitches that can be heard are the particular frequencies at which the gas resonates like a plucked string,” researchers described in a statement.

Speaking about the same, Thomas A. Frank, Professor of physics at MIT, said that although "it is quite difficult to listen to a neutron star, people can mimic it in a lab using atoms, shake that atomic soup and listen to it, and know-how a neutron star would sound.”

Universe is getting hotter

Meanwhile, scientists said in a study published on November 11 in Astrophysical Journal that the universe is getting “hotter and hotter" as it gets older, after they examined the thermal history of our universe. Ohio State University Center for Cosmology and AstroParticle Physics probed the temperature of the Universe over the last 10 billion years and found that the mean temperature of gas has increased more than 10 times and has hit the alarming 2 million Kelvin or 4 million degrees Fahrenheit.

