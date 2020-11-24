Celina Jaitly Recalls Her Journey On Her B'day: 'Surrounded By Eternal Light Of Universe'

Actor and model Celina Jaitly turned 39 on November 24. To mark this special day, Jaitly took to her Instagram and penned a lengthy heartening note. She went on to thank all the people who have been a part of her journey. More so, she also recalled the time when she was guided by a few people in the darkest hours. She wrote, "This birthday I find the courage to move forward with all the love that has come my way.. So grateful for my biggest blessings @haag.peter @winstonjhaag @viraajjhaag @arthurjhaag @supertrooperjets."

Jaitly took a trip down memory lane and spoke about the time when he won the Miss India title. "I had to learn to start over again but the Universe showed me a way.. From a comeback with a critically acclaimed film (@ramkamalmukherjee s) SEASONS GREETINGS to continuing my work with @unitednations @free.equal as well as humongous love and support from friends, media and fans, I now gather strength to look forward to the next phase."

Jaitly went on to thank respected Saharashee Shree Shubroto Roy and her grandmother Dr Usha Francis and Mr Tony Bhatia (Indore) for carrying her and guiding her with their strength in her darkest hours. The actor mentioned that she is "eternally grateful" to them. "I am blessed and surrounded by the eternal light of the universe ... Thank you for all your love. Keep your blessings coming," she added.

She continued, "Thank you @charlesradcliffe @rashesh_shah_ @radhikarasheshshah @ragebydkloset and N ... Your friendship and love is this journeys biggest blessing too .. THANK YOU!". Celina Jaitly also wrote that she misses her mother and father and that life will never be the same without them. Celina Jaitly's birthday note was flooded with love as fans and her friends went on to pen sweet wishes for her. Take a look at Celina Jaitly's Instagram post here.

Celina Jaitly pens note on her birthday

On the work front, Jaitly made her digital debut in 2020, with ZEE5's short film, Season’s Greetings, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. In it, she shares screen space with Lillete Dubey, Azhar Khan and Shree Ghatak. The short film garnered positive reviews from fans.

