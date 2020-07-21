Pi Approximation Day History, Meaning, Significance, Other Celebration Ideas For This Day

Pi Approximation Day 2020 also known as Casual Pi Day is devoted to the mathematical constant pi (π). Pi denotes the relationship between the circumference of a circle and its diameter. Pi Approximation Day is celebrated on July 22 which is particularly dedicated to the mathematical constant pi (π). Read more about the Pi Approximation Day, what is Pi, its history and other details about Pi below-

What is Pi Approximation Day 2020?

Pi Approximation Day is observed every year on July 22 all around the world. The fraction 22/7 is an approximate value of Pi, and there behind lays a specific reason why this day is observed on July 22. This day is celebrated on July 22 every year because the value of Pi is denoted by the fraction 22/7. Here, in the fraction 22/7 which denoted Pi, the numerator 22 symbolizes the date (22nd day of the month) and numerator 7 indicates the month (July).

Pi Approximation Day History-

Reportedly, Pi Approximation Day and Pi Day are closely linked to each other, and Pi day is observed on March 14 every year all over the world. As we know the value of Pi is 3.14, the Pi day was founded by Physicist Larry Shaw in 1988 at the Exploratorium. San Francisco science museum revealed that the date for Pi Day was decided 14 March that is the number of the Pi (3.14). The U.S. House of Representatives also supported Pi Day in 2009. However, the Pi Approximation day is marked on July 22 every year.

Pi Approximation Day Significance-

As per reports and mathematical experts, Pi is known for almost 4000 years. It is also believed that Mathematicians began to use the Greek letter π in the 1700s. Pi was presented by William Jones in 1706, and the use of the symbol of Pi was popularized by Leonhard Euler, who adopted it in 1737. An 18th-century French mathematician, Georges Buffon, invented a way to calculate π based on probability.

Pi (π) is the ratio of the circumference of a circle and its diameter.

Pi is an irrational number and it cannot be expressed as a ratio of whole numbers

Pi is the never-ending and never-repeating number

The value of Pi is 22/7 or 3.14

Pi value is determined up to 12 trillion digits after the decimal points

Pi Approximation Day Celebration-

Pi Approximation Day is celebrated in many different ways such as having lots of pie and discussing the significance of the Pi. It is also observed that many schools and education classes also hold contests to find out which student remembers the Pi to its maximum number of decimal places. They also arrange many Pi games that are conducted for the students.

Interesting facts about Pi

According to the experts, Pi is the mathematical constant with the most acknowledgement and recognition in the world. Scholars & experts also regard Pi as the most significant and interesting number in all mathematics. Read some interesting facts about Pi below.

The Pi (π) symbol has been used regularly in its mathematical sense for the past 250 years

The Pi(π) is the first letter of the Greek word "periphery" and "perimeter" first letter

In the Greek alphabet, the sixteenth letter is π (piwas). P is also the sixteenth letter, in the English alphabet

Pi is also called as the “circular constant” “Ludolph’s number” or “Archimedes’ constant”

