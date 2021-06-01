PTSD Therapy: New Study Points To Psychedelics & MDMA-assisted Treatment For Relief

For patients with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a new study points to MDMA as a powerful treatment alternative. The study looks at the possibility of combining therapy and mind-altering drugs, such as methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA) to treat PTSD patients.

Psychedelics as a treatment for PTSD

The study conducted by the Department of Defense’ Psychological Health Center of Excellence, presented findings from six phase-2 trials of combined MDMA and psychotherapy in the treatment of PTSD. The studies reportedly included 103 participants who had experienced treatment-resistant PTSD symptoms on average for more than 15 years.

20% of these PTSD patients included those who served either in Iraq or Afghanistan. Mark Bates, PhD, former branch chief for Psychological Health Promotion in the Department of Defense’ Psychological Health Center of Excellence, noted in an interview to Associated Press that it's often debilitating, however, there is hope in a new type of treatment-psychedelics.

Phase 3 trials soon?

PTSD presents a slew of mental challenges for war veterans as well as survivors of trauma, namely, nightmares, sleeplessness, anxiety, alienation and depression among others. Though it was once linked to homelessness and depression among veterans, and research has revealed that there are as many veteran suicides annually in the US as there were total US deaths in Iraq and Afghanistan wars combined. According to Roco, a local news wrap in the US, that amounts to a staggering 18 veteran deaths daily, in the US alone.

The study revealed that not only do patients lack the resources to cope with PTSD but the normal treatments - therapy and antidepressants does not yield the most beneficial results for all patients.

In recent years, however, a number of psychedelic drugs, which reportedly increase empathy and openness to help process trauma, have shown promise. Among them chiefly, are MDMA, Ketamine and Psilocybin (magic mushrooms).

The groundbreaking study released this month, shows researchers combining MDMA with talk therapy for veterans who had suffered from PTSD for an average of 15+ years. After only 2 months, 67% of the participants were no longer diagnosed with PTSD, as opposed to the 32% in the placebo group.

Future of MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy

The study originally published in The American Journal of Psychiatry in February 2021 found that 76% of the veterans administered Ketamine as a PTSD treatment experienced a substantial reduction in symptoms, compared to only 20% for those involved in the control group. Experts believe Psilocybin could also yield similar effects.

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, following the successful trials and research, governments have started to act. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US has designated MDMA-assisted therapy as a breakthrough for PTSD patients and another military-backed trial is underway that could lead to wider approval.

With AP inputs