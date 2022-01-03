Rajnath Singh Unveils Kalpana Chawla Research Centre; Calls For More Women Participation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, January 3, inaugurated the Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science & Technology (KCCRSST) at Chandigarh University. Calling the former Indian-origin NASA astronaut a ‘pride of India’, Defence Minister Singh said that the Research Centre will be an important step towards strengthening India’s Space sector.

While addressing students of the University, Defence Minister Singh said as per Defence Ministry's release, ''In the 21st century, the future of India can be secured only when you have a gleam in your eyes to reach the stars and planets. More Indians like Aryabhatta, Vikram Sarabhai, Satish Dhawan and Kalpana Chawla will emerge from amongst you all if you eye different planets and constellations.''

Moreover, the Minister also lauded Chandigarh University for its contribution to research and innovation and emphasised the development of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big-Data and Block-chain.

Inaugurated Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science & Technology at Chandigarh University in Punjab today.



Also, launched a Scholarship Scheme, worth Rs 10 crore, for the wards of Defence Personnel of the three Services on this occasion. https://t.co/Efk4DhZKIL pic.twitter.com/BEMh4hmNmj — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 3, 2022

KCCRSST and its objectives

The research centre has been established with an aim to train students in Space science, satellite development and Space research. Kickstarting the developmental progress, the students will be developing the Chandigarh University’s Student Satellite (CUSat), an in-house developed nano-satellite that will be launched into Space with 75 other student-made satellites, on the eve of the 75th Independence Day. In addition to this, 75 students from the University have collaborated with Indian scientists for their guidance in developing the CUSat. Interestingly, the KCCRSST itself would be the Ground Control Station for Chandigarh University’s Student Satellite (CUSat).

Once the satellite is launched successfully, it would mark the achievement of several milestones. Chandigarh University has now joined the list of 13 institutes including IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay to design and develop its own satellite and the launch of CUSat would make Punjab the first Indian border state to have a satellite in Space. "CUSat will prove to be an important step for the country, as it will collect data related to border intrusion detection, agriculture, weather forecasting, natural disaster forecasting, which will be helpful in research and study of various problems in these areas," said the official release by the Defence Ministry.

Describing Kalpana Chawla as a symbol of women empowerment, the Defence Minister urged the people to motivate their daughters and maintain the late astronaut's zeal and enthusiasm, and called for increased participation of women in all sectors.

Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh/NASA