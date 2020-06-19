Rare Ring Of Fire Eclipse Expected On Sunday, Sun's Outer Layer 'Corona' Might Be Visible

The whole world is excitedly waiting for the upcoming Solar Eclipse that will occur on Sunday, June 21. It is not any ordinary Solar Eclipse, rather it will be an almost complete one. This means that the sky will witness a beautiful and rare Ring of Fire. While the ring of fire itself is a stunning phenomenon, it has been reported that the one Sunday will be a rare one.

ALSO READ | Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020: Date, timings, effects, and where to watch

Rare 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes right in the middle of the Earth and the sun in its revolution orbit. The moon then blocks the light of the sun to reach the Earth, as claimed by NASA. This causes the Solar eclipse. During this time, the Moon casts a dark shadow on the Earth.

There are four types of solar eclipses that the Earth witnesses. A partial solar eclipse covers just a small part of the sun. A total solar eclipse hides the sun completely under the moon so that the sky does not the sun present at all. Sunday's solar eclipse is an annular eclipse, which means that the Moon will cover only the sun's centre. The sun's outline will still be visible, which makes it look like a ring of fire. There is also a hybrid one, which a bit of all three: partial, total and annular.

(Source: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ | June Eclipse Season 2020: Earth To Witness Annular Solar Eclipse & Another Lunar Eclipse

A 'Rare' solar eclipse

As per a leading news source, the solar eclipse of Sunday is reportedly a rare one. The day is expected to go very dark before the 'ring of fire' is visible. The outermost layers of the sun's atmosphere, called the 'corona', is also likely to be visible during this eclipse. Normally, the corona is not visible due to how bright the light of the sun is. Therefore, during a total eclipse, the chances of viewing the sun's corona are a lot higher.



The phenomenon of 'Bailey Beads' might also occur during the eclipse. Bailey's Beads some small points of light around the moon that might look like diamonds on top of the ring.

(Source: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ | Green Fireball Over Australia Shocks People, Astronormers Say It Might Be A Meteor

Ring of fire eclipse path

The eclipse will be completely visible to some countries, while some will be able to see a small glimpse of it. It will be visible to countries of Africa and Asia, including Ethiopia, Pakistan, India, China, and Taiwan. Americans, unfortunately, will not be able to witness this amazing phenomenon.

(Source: Shutterstock)

Ring of Fire spiritual meaning

A ring of fire solar eclipse is said to be an indication of growth, as per a news magazine. Another important thing to note is that are many superstitions regarding this particular solar eclipse as many connect the Coronavirus with it. However, most of these superstitions have not been scientifically proven. It is possible that the outer layer of the sun, which is called the 'corona' will be visible as well, which is not commonly seen. This is not considered as a co-incidence by many. There are also many claims on the internet how the Mayan Calendar states that the world will be ending on June 21, on the day of the Solar eclipse. However, NASA deemed the theory as a fictional assertion in 2012, when a similar claim was shared. Below is a fact check related to the same done by Republic World:

ALSO READ | Fact Check: Is World Going To End On June 21 According To Mayan Calendar?