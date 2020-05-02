Researchers In Senegal Work On 'effective' $1 Vaccine

Scientists in Senegal have been working on a $1 testing kit which could not only be cost-effective but also efficient in the fight against coronavirus. The west African country has reported at least 1,024 cases and nine deaths due to the virus

READ: EU To Help African Countries Secure Debt Relief Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Researchers work on a cheap vaccine

The laboratory developing the kit has used its experience in the fight against AIDS and Ebola to develop the kit.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that more than 70 types of vaccines are in the works across the world as the world races to find a cure to the disease.

Earlier, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned the figures for Africa could be higher due to the challenges countries were facing in obtaining tests for the virus.

READ: WHO Report Sharp Increase In Virus Cases In Africa

According to Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO is concerned about the increasing cases in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and some Asian countries, where he feels that cases and deaths are being underreported because of low testing capacity. "We are continuing to support these countries with technical assistance through our regional and country offices, and with supplies through Solidarity Flights. In the past week, we have delivered supplies to more than 40 countries in Africa, and more are planned," Tedros said.

READ: WHO Chief Says Coronavirus Pandemic 'far From Over', Worried About Children

Earlier, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa said, "I urge all countries to not lose focus on their gains made in health as they adapt to tackle this new threat. We saw with the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in West Africa that we lost more people to malaria, for instance than, we lost to the Ebola outbreak. Let us not repeat that with COVID-19.

READ: WHO Urges Countries To Focus On Health Emergencies Like Malaria, Polio Along With COVID-19