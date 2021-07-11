Last Updated:

Richard Branson Spaceflight LIVE: Virgin Galactic VSS Unity Returns To Earth From Space

Richard Branson space flight is all set to take off for space on July 11, 2021. He is set to become one of the first commercial travellers to space with Virgin Galactic. Read for some live updates

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Richard Branson

IMAGE: VIRGIN GALACTIC LIVESTREAM

21:49 IST, July 11th 2021
Richard Branson's letter to his Grandchildren

The stream takes the viewers back to the time when Richard Branson has penned an emotional letter to his grandchildren. The stream reveals the letter as the billionaire and his crew disembark after successful space flight

21:43 IST, July 11th 2021
Richard Branson steps out of the spacecraft.

After a successful trip to and from the edge of the space. The founder of Virgin Group rushes back to his family to celebrate his dream come true. 

IMAGE: VIRGIN GALACTIC LIVESTREAM

21:34 IST, July 11th 2021
Khalid performance ends

The popular American singer, Khalid ends his performance and thanks Virgin Galactic and his fans for giving him the opportunity of performing at this huge stage. 

21:30 IST, July 11th 2021
Twitter bursts up with wishes for Richard Branson

A number of Twitter users have taken to their accounts to congratulate the 71-year-old Billionaire for his return trip to the edge of space. Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Richard Branson's trip to space. 

 

 

21:24 IST, July 11th 2021
Khalid performance starts.

As promised, Khalid delivers his performance after the entire VSS Unity Spaceship returns back to Earth. To celebrate the successful flight from Virgin Galactic, Khalid performs his new single, 'New Normal'. 

21:22 IST, July 11th 2021
Medical Officer Spacecraft.

The chief medical officer is approaching the spacecraft for a check-up of all the passengers on board. The passengers will leave the aircraft as the doctor gives all the clearance. 

21:22 IST, July 11th 2021
Richard Branson makes history with his Virgin Galactic

71-year-old Richard Branson successfully returns back to Earth with his 5 crew team. he calls the trip "experience of a lifetime" as the live stream connects with him. 

21:11 IST, July 11th 2021
Richard Branson returns back to Earth

Touchdown. Richard Branson manages to return back from the edge of the atmosphere with Unity spacecraft. The spacecraft has landed back on Runway 3. 

pointer
22,000ft and descending

Unity has now reached 22,000ft and is moving down constantly. The spaceship is basically a glider now and is soon going to land back on the surface of Earth. The speed of glider was controlled by pointing the spacecraft to the ground.

pointer
Richard Branson seen LIVE on the stream.

The Billionaire Richard Branson is now seen on the live stream along with his fellow crewmates. He is seen congratulating one of his crew members onboard. The live stream tries to connect with him and gets through after two failed attempts. 

pointer
Unity Reaches Space

Spaceship Unity 22 reaches the edge of space after 17 years of hard work from Virgin Galactic. 

pointer
Unity heads into space.

The rocket trim has taken place and Virgin Galactic space flight has been launched into space. Richard Branson finally fulfils his dream to become an astronaut. 

pointer
# minutes away from the Rocket launch

Clearance received for the Rocket launch from the mothership. The pilots will give a 30-second countdown for the release of Unity. 

pointer
Andy Casagrande shares a Tweet about Richard Branson's space flight

Andy Casagrande wishes, "SharkSpeed & Safe Travels to the entire 
@VirginGalactic Team!!!" through his post on Twitter. 

 

20:50 IST, July 11th 2021
Shirisha Bandla becomes the third woman of Indian origin to go into space

After the launch of VSS Unity SpaceShipTwo, Shirisha Bandla makes herself the third female to fly into space. She joins the British billionaire, Richard Branson for the Virgin Galactic's suborbital test flight that took off above New Mexico after a 90-minute delay. 

pointer
What is going on on the Livestrem?

Looking at the Livestream might feel like a normal flight. But this is only because Unity is still attached to Eve. 

Later on in the stream, Unity is going to take off as a normal rocket does but after reaching the launch altitude. 

pointer
VMS Eve still ascending

The Livestream suggests that VMS Eve is still ascending. According to Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson and the crew is over 40,000 ft.

pointer
Launch Plan

The main plan for the launch is for the space plane to detach from the mother ship when they reach an altitude of about 8 miles. Then they will fire its rocket engine and approach to just cross the edge of space about 55 miles up. This will take give the passengers a few minutes of weightlessness for the crew, the space plane will be gliding to a runway landing.

pointer
Richard Branson's Space Flight Takes Off

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson has taken off in VSS Unity Spaceship. He successfully manages to launch his first commercial suborbital spaceflight. 

 

 

pointer
All Set For Takeoff

Richard Branson space flight is all set to take off soon. The billionaire and his crew with mothership pilots, CJ Sturckow and Kelly Latimer are ready for the launch. 

The Twitter stream of this event has been released. Access this Tweet to watch the event LIVE. 

 

pointer
Watch Richard Branson space flight LIVE

Virgin Galactic is going to stream billionaire Richard Branson being launched into space with 5 other crew members. This stream is live on Virgin Galactic’s Youtube page. Here is the link to watch the stream live. Richard Branson Space Launch

pointer
VSS Unity SpaceShip Two takeoff specifications

Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo is set to take its trip as the first commercial suborbital spaceflight. The makers of this event will start the webcasting of this mission at 10:30 a.m. EDT. It is also expected that the mothership, VMS EVE is all set to release Unity just 50 minutes after the launch which is scheduled to take place around 11:20 a.m. EDT. The landing of the spacecraft is supposed to occur at 11:35 a.m. EDT which is about 1 hour and 5 minutes after the takeoff. 

