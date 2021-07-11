Richard Branson Spaceflight LIVE: Virgin Galactic VSS Unity Returns To Earth From Space

Quick links:
IMAGE: VIRGIN GALACTIC LIVESTREAM
The stream takes the viewers back to the time when Richard Branson has penned an emotional letter to his grandchildren. The stream reveals the letter as the billionaire and his crew disembark after successful space flight
After a successful trip to and from the edge of the space. The founder of Virgin Group rushes back to his family to celebrate his dream come true.
IMAGE: VIRGIN GALACTIC LIVESTREAM
The popular American singer, Khalid ends his performance and thanks Virgin Galactic and his fans for giving him the opportunity of performing at this huge stage.
A number of Twitter users have taken to their accounts to congratulate the 71-year-old Billionaire for his return trip to the edge of space. Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Richard Branson's trip to space.
Congrats @richardbranson and the entire @virgingalactic crew for the historic flight today! Was amazing to watch. 🚀 #RichardBranson #VirginGalactic #Unity22— Rhett Lindsey (@Rhett_Lindsey) July 11, 2021
Congratulations @richardbranson and @virgingalactic today you have turned a page in commercial space travel history and started a new chapter in this glorious journey of sky and beyond. #RichardBranson #VirginGalactic #SpaceTravel— Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) July 11, 2021
So happy for sir #RichardBranson and the world! #Space #Travel the next bucket list # adventure! https://t.co/b9mHt9o0L4— L. Judd (@PTVACATIONS) July 11, 2021
As promised, Khalid delivers his performance after the entire VSS Unity Spaceship returns back to Earth. To celebrate the successful flight from Virgin Galactic, Khalid performs his new single, 'New Normal'.
The chief medical officer is approaching the spacecraft for a check-up of all the passengers on board. The passengers will leave the aircraft as the doctor gives all the clearance.
71-year-old Richard Branson successfully returns back to Earth with his 5 crew team. he calls the trip "experience of a lifetime" as the live stream connects with him.
Touchdown. Richard Branson manages to return back from the edge of the atmosphere with Unity spacecraft. The spacecraft has landed back on Runway 3.
Unity has now reached 22,000ft and is moving down constantly. The spaceship is basically a glider now and is soon going to land back on the surface of Earth. The speed of glider was controlled by pointing the spacecraft to the ground.
The Billionaire Richard Branson is now seen on the live stream along with his fellow crewmates. He is seen congratulating one of his crew members onboard. The live stream tries to connect with him and gets through after two failed attempts.
Spaceship Unity 22 reaches the edge of space after 17 years of hard work from Virgin Galactic.
The rocket trim has taken place and Virgin Galactic space flight has been launched into space. Richard Branson finally fulfils his dream to become an astronaut.
Clearance received for the Rocket launch from the mothership. The pilots will give a 30-second countdown for the release of Unity.
Andy Casagrande wishes, "SharkSpeed & Safe Travels to the entire
@VirginGalactic Team!!!" through his post on Twitter.
TODAY IS THE DAY!!! In honor of Sir @RichardBranson & his incredible team @VirginGalactic (and in honor of @SharkWeek of course)… SharkSpeed & Safe Travels to the entire @VirginGalactic Team!!! https://t.co/lBMba7kb7n & Woohoo!!! #VirginGalactic #RichardBranson— Andy Casagrande (@ABC4EXPLORE) July 11, 2021
💥🚀🦈🚀💥 pic.twitter.com/qBMXFMQxKH
After the launch of VSS Unity SpaceShipTwo, Shirisha Bandla makes herself the third female to fly into space. She joins the British billionaire, Richard Branson for the Virgin Galactic's suborbital test flight that took off above New Mexico after a 90-minute delay.
Looking at the Livestream might feel like a normal flight. But this is only because Unity is still attached to Eve.
Later on in the stream, Unity is going to take off as a normal rocket does but after reaching the launch altitude.
The Livestream suggests that VMS Eve is still ascending. According to Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson and the crew is over 40,000 ft.
The main plan for the launch is for the space plane to detach from the mother ship when they reach an altitude of about 8 miles. Then they will fire its rocket engine and approach to just cross the edge of space about 55 miles up. This will take give the passengers a few minutes of weightlessness for the crew, the space plane will be gliding to a runway landing.
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson has taken off in VSS Unity Spaceship. He successfully manages to launch his first commercial suborbital spaceflight.
WATCH LIVE: @RichardBranson and crew of mission specialists fly to space on @VirginGalactic’s #Unity22. A new space age is here... https://t.co/kLI6mGCUro— Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 11, 2021
Richard Branson space flight is all set to take off soon. The billionaire and his crew with mothership pilots, CJ Sturckow and Kelly Latimer are ready for the launch.
The Twitter stream of this event has been released. Access this Tweet to watch the event LIVE.
WATCH LIVE: @RichardBranson and crew of mission specialists fly to space on @VirginGalactic’s #Unity22. A new space age is here... https://t.co/kLI6mGCUro— Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 11, 2021
Virgin Galactic is going to stream billionaire Richard Branson being launched into space with 5 other crew members. This stream is live on Virgin Galactic’s Youtube page. Here is the link to watch the stream live. Richard Branson Space Launch
Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo is set to take its trip as the first commercial suborbital spaceflight. The makers of this event will start the webcasting of this mission at 10:30 a.m. EDT. It is also expected that the mothership, VMS EVE is all set to release Unity just 50 minutes after the launch which is scheduled to take place around 11:20 a.m. EDT. The landing of the spacecraft is supposed to occur at 11:35 a.m. EDT which is about 1 hour and 5 minutes after the takeoff.