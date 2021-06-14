Rogue Planets May Potentially Have Water And Could Support Life: Study

Scientists from the Chile's University of Concepción have discovered that 'rogue planets' in space may contain moons with life-friendly conditions. The researchers created a mathematical model and determined that some of the 'exomoons' may contain conditions for liquid water as well as the atmosphere. Contrary to common perception, not all planets orbit stars; some wander aimlessly through space. Although these cold, dark worlds aren't ideal for supporting life, a recent research reveals that their moons may be more livable than they appear.

As Earth is the only location where we know for certain that life exists, scientists have been searching for alien life on exoplanets that have the most Earth-like characteristics. Liquid water and comfortable temperatures are at the top of the list, and both need the planet orbiting its host star at the correct distance.

Rogue planets have been discovered drifting around in space, unattached to any stars, which may appear to rule them out in the hunt for aliens. However, astrophysicists in Germany and Chile believe we are being too hasty. A simulation of a Jupiter-sized rogue planet orbited by an Earth-sized moon was produced by the team.

They concentrated their efforts on the latter body, simulating the thermal structure of the exomoon's atmosphere based on its composition as well as external factors from the planet and beyond. Surprisingly, the researchers discovered that the circumstances may be pleasant enough to support enough water for life to flourish.

However, this moon would be significantly drier than Earth - the quantity of water present would be one 10,000th that of our seas, but it would still be 100 times that of Earth's atmosphere. While a star may not be present to trigger crucial chemical processes, cosmic rays may be able to fill the void.

Tidal forces from the planet's gravitational pull might create heat, and if the atmosphere contains 90% carbon dioxide, the greenhouse effect might keep that heat trapped.

What are rogue planets?

Planets without a star are known as rogue planets. These planets are not linked to a star and are free to explore the heavens. Rogue planets may have natural satellites, which are known as exomoons. Because rogue planets lack a star, they lack a source of heat.

However, according to the scientists' mathematical model, the rogue planet's cosmic radiation and gravitational influence generate just enough heat for liquid water and atmosphere to escape. Though the amount of water would be far smaller than on Earth, it might be the initial step toward the formation of extraterrestrial life.

Although Earth receives all of its energy from the Sun, there are lifeforms deep within the waters that thrive on heat emitted by Earth. The sun never reaches such depths. As a result, life in exomoon seas is a distinct possibility. We haven't yet discovered conclusive confirmation of this.

The scientists' findings were published in the international publication International Journal of Astrobiology.

