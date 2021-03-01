Russia launches first Arktika-M satellite to monitor arctic region

Russia, on February 27, launched its first satellite that is aimed at monitoring the Arctic region’s climate and environment. As per a statement by the country’s Space Agency Roscosmos, the satellite ‘Arktika-M’ was launched at 9:55 am (Russian time) from Baikonur Cosmodrome, a space port leased to Russia in Kazakhstan. The satellite was carried by Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket and entered the earth’s atmosphere at 12:14 pm.

“The creation of a satellite system in highly elliptical orbits is necessary for information collection to solve operational meteorology and hydrology problems, and monitoring the climate and environment in the Arctic region,” ROSCOSMOS said while stressing on the mission’s importance. However, observers and experts highlighted that Moscow was eyeing the Northern Sea Route and that the mission was a direct investment in the region. Additionally, they also warned against Russian expansion in the Arctic’s energy-rich areas, which have been exposed by increasing global warming and melting ice craps.

Russia plans to send up a second satellite in 2023 and, combined, the two will offer round-the-clock, all-weather monitoring of the Arctic Ocean and the surface of the Earth. As per the Russian Space Agency, the satellite, at the right orbit, was equipped to monitor and take pictures of the arctic every 15-30 minutes. Additionally, it will also be able to retransmit distress signals from ships, aircraft or people in remote areas as part of the international Cospas-Sarsat satellite-based search-and-rescue program.

To launch 40 satellites

Meanwhile, Russia is also mulling to put nearly 40 satellites in orbit from over a dozen different countries using the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket in March, a space industry source told Sputnik. In November, it was revealed that a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with Fregat booster was going to blast off with South Korean CAS500-1 space vehicle from the Bikanour space station in March this year. However, it has now been revealed that other payloads are also planned to be delivered in the orbit as a part of the larger mission, ANI reported citing a source.

Image Credits: Roscosmos