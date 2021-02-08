Russia To Launch 40 Discreet Satellites From Across The World In March

Russia is mulling to put nearly 40 satellites in orbit from over a dozen different countries using the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket in March, a space industry source told Sputnik. In November, it was revealed that a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with Fregat booster was going to blast off with South Korean CAS500-1 space vehicle from the Bikanour space station in March this year. However, it has now been revealed that other payloads are also planned to be delivered in the orbit as a part of the larger mission, ANI reported citing a source.

“The list [of satellites to be launched] is not final and is subject to review depending on the satellites' readiness. As of now, around 40 minor space vehicles from 18 countries are expected to be launched together with CAS500-1,” Sputnik reported citing space officials.

A three stage launch vehicle

Soyuz 2.1a is a three-stage launch vehicle for placing payloads into low Earth orbit. Compared to the previous versions of the Soyuz, the first-stage boosters and two core stages have been uprated engines with improved injection system. Meanwhile, speaking about the massive satellite launches, a source told Sputnik that it would include satellites from Russia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Thailand, Canada, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Argentina, Hungary, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, Spain and Slovakia.

Previously, it was revleaed that Russia was planning to launch at least three Soyuz-ST carrier rockets from the Kourou space centre in French Guiana in 2021, revealed a source to Sputnik, according to news agency ANI. The source reportedly said that two European Galileo navigation satellites are planned to be launched in September while in November and December, two other launches of 34 UK OneWeb's communications satellites in each will be blasted off by Russia.

As per reports, since October 2011, there have been at least 25 Soyuz-ST launches from the Guiana space centre including one in August 2014 that ended with the launch of European Galileo navigation satellites into an off-design orbit due to issues with the Fregat upper stage. "In September, the launch of two European Galileo navigation satellites is planned, in November and December, two launches with 34 UK OneWeb's communications satellites in each," the source said.