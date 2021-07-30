Russia Nauka Lab Module Docks With International Space Station After Repeated Delay

Nearly eight days after the Nauka module launched from the Russian space launch facility, it was successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday. The Multipurpose Laboratory Module, which was launched from Baikonur, Kazakhstan docked with the orbiting outpost in an automatic mode after a long trip and a series of exercises. The 20-metric-ton (22-ton) Nauka lab module made contact with the International Space Station at 13:29 GMT, Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, confirmed on July 29.

Unfortunately, the Russian science lab lost control of its orientation for nearly 47 minutes after it accidentally fired its thrusters. According to NASA official Twitter handle, the flight controllers regained control over the giant module using thrusters on other Russian components and now it is stable and safe. Space station program manager Joel Montalbano, during a late afternoon media briefing, said, "We haven’t noticed any damage. There was no immediate danger at any time to the crew."

Following this morning's docking of the Nauka module to the @Space_Station, the module's thrusters started firing at 12:45pm ET inadvertently and unexpectedly, moving the station 45 degrees out of attitude. Recovery operations have regained attitude and the crew is in no danger: pic.twitter.com/jFlDZD7ZHp — NASA (@NASA) July 29, 2021

ICYMI: Earlier today, the Russian Nauka module inadvertently fired its thrusters while docked to the @Space_Station. Mission Control teams corrected the action and all systems are operating normally. The crew was never in any danger. Stay tuned for a media telecon later today: pic.twitter.com/bjuDmdiZu5 — NASA (@NASA) July 29, 2021

The ISS component has faced repeated launch delays

The Multipurpose Laboratory Module that was scheduled to go up in 2007, had been repeatedly delayed because of technical problems. In May last year, it was reported to be planned for launch in the second quarter of 2021. The manufacturers have warned that warranties of some of Nauka's components, such as engines, would have expired due to repeated delays in the launch. Last year, the covid pandemic had also forced the space agency to work with limited manpower due to a fear of virus transmission among the employees. However, the agency claimed that it never stopped working despite the delay and a limited workforce. The giant lab module was also shipped to RSC Energia in time for vacuum testing which took a month.

Nauka- an accomplishment of hard work

The report said that the space agency had a costly replacement in 2013 after it found contamination in its fuel system. Subsequently, several Nauka systems underwent modernization or repairs. In order to free up room for the new module, the Pirs spacewalking compartment-- one of the older Russian modules- was undocked from the space station on Monday. The Russian space agency has claimed that it has done two spacewalks to attach wires in preparation for Nauka's arrival. It said that the Multipurpose Laboratory Module would require many manoeuvres, to prepare it for operation.

According to AP, the space agency is now operated by NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov of Russia's Roscosmos space corporation; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

