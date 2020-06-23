Russian Cosmonaut Shares Pics Of Mumbai Clicked From Space; Check Out

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev shared pictures of the Indian city of Mumbai that he took from space during one of his expeditions in 2018. The post was reshared by the Russian Embassy in India which is garnering a lot of likes from netizens. Upon sharing the pictures on social media, Oleg Artemyev also gave some insights about the city that even many Indians wouldn't know. Oleg Artemyev shared the interesting facts on Instagram where he also explained the meaning of the name Mumbai.

#LikeAndShare Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev took a picture of #Mumbai from space https://t.co/JkDHPfZSyA — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) June 23, 2020

love from india — er_pr@veen (@p143_kumar) June 23, 2020

Thank u 🇮🇳 — Subrat 🇮🇳 (@SubratGain) June 22, 2020

Meaning of Mumbai

Oleg Artemyev wrote that the name Mumbai is derived from the word 'Mumb' which is the name of a local goddess Mumba Devi and the word 'ai' means mother in the Marathi language. Artemyev wrote that Mumbai is one of the largest economic centers in India, where about 10% of all workers in the country work in this city.

Artemyev also explained the diversity in India through the example of Mumbai as he wrote, "The city coexists European and Asian cultural traditions. There are many holidays and festivals of various ethnic groups and religions. The population of the city takes a wide part in them, often regardless of religion." He further explained the topography of Mumbai saying the city is located at the mouth of the Ulhas River, occupying the islands of Bombay, Salsett, and the adjacent coast. Most of Mumbai is located at altitudes of 10 to 15 meters above sea level. The northern part of Mumbai is hilly, the highest point of the city is located at an altitude of 450 meters above sea level, Artemyev said.

When talking about India, cricket and Bollywood are the first things that come into everyone's mind. Artymyev is no different as he explained cricket is the most popular game in Mumbai and the Indian Film Industry Center, known to everyone as Bollywood, is located in the city. Artemyev also said that Archaeological finds in the northern part of Mumbai indicate that these islands were inhabited already in the Stone Age.