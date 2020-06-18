Elon Musk's SpaceX Developing Floating Spaceports For Interplanetary Travel

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on June 17 that the aerospace company is building floating spaceports to provide launch sites for Super Heavy-class launch vehicles. SpaceX is currently hiring offshore operations engineer to help develop the spaceports, at least 35 kilometres from the coastline for “acceptable noise levels”.

Musk said that the next-gen Starship will be able to ferry people to and from the moon, Mars, and anywhere on the Earth. He added that there will be many test flights before commercial passengers are carried and first Earth-to-Earth test flights expected in 2-3 years.

SpaceX is building floating, superheavy-class spaceports for Mars, moon & hypersonic travel around Earth https://t.co/zLJjz43hKw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2020

According to SpaceX job posting, the offshore operations engineer would work as part of a team of engineers and technicians to design and build an operational offshore rocket launch facility. The engineer would own the execution of system build and commissioning projects in the field, which could range from large scale construction ops, lifting and rigging plans to the implementation of fluids or controls systems.

The person would “work closely with engineers across multiple disciplines (mechanical, electrical, controls, fluids) and apply specific offshore systems technical expertise to review designs and facilitate successful integration of an operable final product,” read the job posting.

'Watch from boat'

A Twitter user asked Tesla CEO whether people will be able to get close enough to see the launch with naked eyes, adding that it will be a “shame” if there won’t be “giant crowd” to witness history. Musk said that the launch site needs to be far enough so that it does not bother heavily populated areas.

“The launch & landing are not subtle. But you could get within a few miles of the spaceport in a boat,” replied Musk.

