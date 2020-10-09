Russia's TASS Confirmed Voronezh UFO Incident On This Day In 1989; All You Need To Know

On this day, October 9, 1989, 31 years ago Russia’s press agency TASS claimed that the extra-terrestrial contact on earth had already been made as it confirmed the report of sightings of three aliens in the city of Voronezh arriving on the “banana-shaped” object (UFO). “Scientists have confirmed the recent unidentified flying object recently landed in a park in the Russian city of Voronezh,” the release by TASS read. “They identified the landing site and found traces of aliens who made a short promenade about the park,” it added, claiming that two pieces of unidentified rocks were left behind which cannot be found on Earth.

According to a TIME report from the October 23, 1989 issue, a strange encounter between a milkmaid and a “cosmic creature” was reported to have happened in the Russian region of Perm, close to the Ural mountains. Soviet newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda claimed that the Russian researchers registered the “influence of energies” after a geologist made claims of the discovery of the flying saucer in the region. When enquired, TASS and several other Soviet news outlets stood by the existence of aliens' claims in the Voronezh UFO incident of 1989.

Genrikh Silanov, head of the Voronezh Geophysical Laboratory, was reported by Tass as saying that Russians scientists found a 20-yard depression with four deep dents at the site, suspecting that it was intact a UFO, adding, two abnormal rocks sent scientists in a jiffy. “At first glance, they looked like sandstone of a deep-red color. However, mineralogical analysis has shown that the substance cannot be found on Earth,” AP cited Silanov’s statement in the TASS report. “However, additional tests are needed to reach a more definite conclusion,” he added.

10-13 feet (+3m) aliens. Voronezh ufo landing confirmed by scientists. pic.twitter.com/wNsMV3sdgv — Secretz (@SecretzChannel) October 8, 2016

Voronezh, Russia 1989

Several children alleged they witnessed a UFO land in a park. A 9ft tall 3-eyed-Alien & robot exiting the craft. The alien stared at the horrified onlookers, freezing them in their tracks, before departing & returning 5mins later to abduct a 16 yr old boy. pic.twitter.com/6PhbYcGJMg — RoundtownUFO Society (@RoundtownUFO) November 14, 2017

#OnThisDay 1989, children in the Russian city of Voronezh report a shape-shifting craft which landed near them. A "three-eyed alien" and a robot stepped out of it, eventually abducting a 16 year old boy. Others in nearby areas also reported UFO activity in the days before... pic.twitter.com/jYDzEmsIUv — Aficionado Prodigiosus, Purveyor of the Strange (@AProdigiosus) September 27, 2019

UFO used ″biolocation″ tracker

Silanov said that the machine possibly a UFO used ″biolocation″ tracker. TASS report cited residents as eyewitnesses to the strange object that resembled a shining ball or disk 300 miles southeast of Moscow. Residents also reported sighting of small robot-like creatures similar to humans. “The aliens were three or even four meters (9 to 12 feet) tall, but with very small heads,″ TASS quoted witnesses as saying. ″They walked near the ball or disc and then disappeared inside.″ However, in a TIME report, writer Howard G. Chua-Eoan explained that the policy of glasnost — or ‘openness’ led the soviet media to be more expressive about events such as the Petrozavodsk phenomenon that involved 48 unidentified objects and the Voronezh UFO watch.

