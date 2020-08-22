UFO Footage: Cosmonaut Ivan Vagner Spots 'space Guests' On ISS

Space has always been intriguing for humans. Filled with so many unsolved mysteries, galaxies, black holes, and more, scientists believe that only by studying the space could give us the answer to the Universe's origin. This is the reason why scientists have set up the International Space Station and numerous satellites to orbit around the earth.

However, apart from this, one big question that all humans have is that "are Aliens or UFOs real?" or "is there life beyond Eart?" As we try to find answers, a Russian cosmonaut currently orbiting the Earth aboard the International Space Station (ISS), claims to have captured footage of potential UFOs while recording video of the southern lights.

Russian cosmonaut tweets about "Space Guests" on ISS

As per the recent report shared by Global News, the Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner aboard the International Space Station (ISS) shared a one-minute video. The video is said to have displayed potential glimpses for the presence of UFOs. It was the time when Cosmonaut Vagner was passing over Antarctica and Australia and he started recording a video of aurora australis and the southern lights. However, in the one-minute time-lapse video one could see Vagner's "Space Guests," as mentioned in his tweet, flying in the space.

Space guests, or how I filmed the new time-lapse.



The peak of aurora borealis when passing over the Antarctic in Australia’s longitude, meaning in between them. However, in the video, you will see something else, not only the aurora. pic.twitter.com/Hdiej7IbLU — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

The seemingly potential UFO objects in this 1-minute-long time-lapse video can be seen for around 52 seconds. In the same thread of his tweets, the Russian Cosmonaut revealed that the objects “appear flying alongside with the same distance," then he further raised suspicions by saying, "What do you think those are? Meteors, satellites or … ?”

At 9-12 seconds, 5 objects appear flying alongside with the same distance. What do you think those are? Meteors, satellites or…?



P.S. The frames were captured 1 per sec and later assembled in a video with 25 frames per sec rate. Meaning, the real observation time is 52 sec. — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

P.P.S. The information was brought to the notice of Roscosmos management, the materials were sent to TsNIIMash and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences for further analysis. — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

As per Vagner's tweet, this Russian Space Agency, Roscosmos and its management were brought into notice. He also mentioned that the "materials were sent to TsNIIMash and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences for further analysis."

NASA has not yet commented on this, but the Russian Space Agency, Roscosmos has replied to the Cosmonaut Ivan Vagner while acknowledging his tweet. The tweet by Roscosmos reads: “An interesting and at the same time mysterious video made by cosmonaut of Roscosmos Ivan Wagner … from the International Space Station.”

Интересное и одновременно загадочное видео, сделанное космонавтом Роскосмоса Иваном Вагнером (@ivan_mks63) с борта Международной космической станции 🤔 https://t.co/zAm4TPmdk1 — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) August 19, 2020

