Scientists Discover Solar Radiation Could Be Key Source Of Moon's Iron Nanoparticles

On the Moon, tiny iron nanoparticles unlike any found naturally on Earth are practically everywhere, and scientists are trying to figure out why. The scientists of the Northern Arizona University (NAU) performed a recent study that revealed key hints to better comprehend the surprisingly dynamic lunar surface.

Evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Christian J. Tai Udovicic, a PhD student at Northern Arizona University, and Christopher Edwards, an associate professor at NAU's Department of Astronomy and Planetary Science, discovered that solar radiation could be a more major source of lunar iron nanoparticles than previously anticipated in an article published in Geophysical Research Letters.

Because the Moon lacks the protective magnetic field and atmosphere that protects us here on Earth, asteroid strikes and solar radiation damage it in unique ways. Asteroids and solar radiation both break down lunar rocks and soil, resulting in iron nanoparticles (some smaller, some larger) that may be detected by detectors on Moon-orbiting satellites.

The researchers analysed data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) satellite to figure out how quickly iron nanoparticles accumulate on the Moon over time.

"We have thought for a long time that the solar wind has a small effect on lunar surface evolution, when in fact it may be the most important process producing iron nanoparticles," Tai Udovicic said. "Since iron absorbs a lot of light, very small amounts of these particles can be detected from very far away - making them a great indicator of change on the Moon."

Surprisingly, the smaller iron nanoparticles appeared to form at a comparable pace as radiation damage in samples returned from Apollo missions to the Moon, indicating that the Sun plays a significant role in their formation.

"When I saw the Apollo sample data and our satellite data side by side for the first time, I was shocked," Tai Udovicic said. "This study shows that the solar radiation could have a much larger influence inactive change on the Moon than previously thought, not only darkening its surface, but it might also create small quantities of water usable in future missions."

Understanding solar radiation environment and potential resources on the Moon are crucial for NASA's Artemis mission as the space agency prepares to place the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024. Tai Udovicic plans to broaden his targeted study to the entire Moon in the future, thanks to a NASA Future Investigators in Space Science and Technology (FINESST) grant, but he's also excited to look closer at mysterious lunar swirls, one of which was recently selected as a landing site for the upcoming Lunar Vertex rover. In order to guide future expeditions, he also investigates lunar temperatures and water ice stability.

"This work helps us understand, from a bird's eye view, how the lunar surface changes over time, while there is still a lot to learn, we want to make sure that when we have boots back on the Moon, that those missions are backed by the best science available. It's the most exciting time to be a lunar scientist since the tail end of the Apollo era in the 70s," said Tai Udovicic.

(with inputs from ANI)

