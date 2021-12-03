Solar Eclipse 2021, Dec 4 Timings: When And How To Watch Solar Eclipse In India?

A total solar eclipse, the last of the year, will be visible on December 4, 2021. This celestial event will be a Total Solar Eclipse as opposed to the previous Annular Solar Eclipse that occurred on June 10.

A solar eclipse takes place when the moon passes between the sun and the earth and blocks out the sun. According to NASA, "a solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas. For a total solar eclipse to take place, the Sun, Moon, and Earth must be in a direct line."

In the December 4 eclipse, space enthusiasts will be able to spot a partial and total eclipse in some of the regions. Some parts of the world that will witness the solar eclipse include - Africa, Australia, South America, and the Atlantic. In India, this eclipse will not be visible.

When and how to watch Solar Eclipse 2021?

While the majority of the countries barring those in Asia will witness a partial solar eclipse, Antarctica will be the only continent where a total solar eclipse will be visible. Other regions like Australia, South Africa, South America, and around the Pacific, Atlantic, and the Indian Ocean will spot the lunar eclipse at different timings.

Depending on different regions, the eclipse will be visible starting at 11:00 am (IST) and will be at its peak at around 1:03 PM (IST). Lasting a total of four hours and eight minutes, the eclipse will end at 03:07 PM (IST).

How to watch Solar Eclipse 2021 in India?

Since the eclipse will not be directly visible in India, those interested in catching a glimpse of this year's last major eclipse can opt for other options. The December 4 Solar Eclipse will be live-streamed on NASA's YouTube channel from Union Glacier in Antarctica. You can tune into the live broadcast or visit the agency’s official website to take a glance at the event.

Image: Pixabay