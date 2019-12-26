Solar Eclipse: From Coimbatore's Sun To Dubai's, Netizens Share Pictures And Videos

It seems to be an ecstatic day for all science enthusiasts, as the last Solar Eclipse of 2019 has occurred today. The annual solar eclipse is reportedly called the 'Ring of Fire' when the moon covers the sun's center and casts a shadow on the earth. Considered to be a magnanimous spectacle, Solar Eclipse pictures are making way to the internet with netizens going berserk after observing the eclipse. Check out the Solar Eclipse that happened today, on December 26, through the lens of netizens.

Glimpses of Solar Eclipse posted by netizens

Ring of fire!



Full solar eclipse, being witnessed only after 1990.



This is spectacular.



#solareclipse2019 #solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/lbBZL7oemk — RAVINDER (@RAVINDAR9565) December 26, 2019

Romantis yaa gerhana...

Don't you want to be given a ring like the sun too? 😅#GerhanaMatahariCincin#solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/jWOmFufWX1 — deka (@frzky_deka) December 26, 2019

All you need to know about Solar Eclipse

Solar Eclipse, also called Surya Grahan in vernacular language, is a unique celestial event that occurs when the moon passes by the Earth and Sun, leaving its shadow over the sun. According to reports, the partial eclipse was supposed to appear approximately at 7.58 am IST, on December 26. It matureed and reached the full eclipse stage around 9.02 am IST, and then it reached its full potential around 10.45 am. Reportedly, Solar Eclipse was seen by the residents of Middle East, UAE, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam.