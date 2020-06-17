Study Says Saturn's Moon Titan Has Volcano-like Features In Its Polar Regions

According to a study by Planetary Science Institute Senior Scientist Charles A Wood and coauthor Jani Radebaugh of Brigham Young University, it has been revealed that volcano-like features were witnessed in the polar region of Saturn's moon Titan with the help of NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The study titled "Morphologic Evidence for Volcanic Craters near Titan's North Polar Region" was published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets.

READ: Saturn's Moon Titan Drifting 100 Times Faster Than Previous Estimations: NASA

READ: Did Mars Have Rings Like Saturn? Scientists Reveal Big Secret About Its Moons

Morphologic Evidence for Volcanic Craters near Titan's North Polar Region. There is also evidence for internal heat, manifest at the surface as cryovolcanoes, made from melting the water ice crust into liquid water and erupting it onto the surface. https://t.co/U1dYKx86pJ pic.twitter.com/0SgcDBOsPr — Sara Perona (@PeronaSara) June 16, 2020

https://t.co/GCY57D2Az6

Evidence for Volcanic Craters on Saturn’s Moon Titan



Volcano-like features seen in polar regions of Saturn’s moon Titan by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft could be evidence of explosive eruptions that may continue today, according to PSI's Charles A. Wood. pic.twitter.com/fIo9O6fmtu — PSI (@planetarysci) June 15, 2020

Volcano-like features seen in polar regions of #Titan by @CassiniSaturn could be evidence of explosive eruptions that may continue today, according to a new paper by @planetarysci Senior Scientist Charles A. Wood and coauthor @radjanirad of @BYU. https://t.co/JIdIikSF6n pic.twitter.com/ZXwAmU2GTn — The SETI Institute (@SETIInstitute) June 16, 2020

About the study

The study noted that morphological features such as nested collapses, elevated ramparts, halos, and islands indicate that some small depressions situated in the north polar region of Titan are volcanic collapse craters. The journal's page where the study was written read, "The close association of the proposed volcanic craters with polar lakes is consistent with a volcanic origin through explosive eruptions followed by collapse, as either maars or calderas," Wood said. "The apparent freshness of some craters may mean that volcanism has been relatively recently active on Titan or even continues today."

READ: World War II Berlin Bombing Survivor Saturn The Alligator Dies In Moscow Zoo

READ: Jupiter, Moon, And Saturn To Align Together For A Rare Astronomical Occurrence On May 12

Image: @SETIInstitute/Twitter