Study Says Saturn's Moon Titan Has Volcano-like Features In Its Polar Regions

According to a study by Planetary Science Institute it has been revealed that volcano-like features were witnessed in polar region of Saturn's moon Titan.

According to a study by Planetary Science Institute Senior Scientist Charles A Wood and coauthor Jani Radebaugh of Brigham Young University, it has been revealed that volcano-like features were witnessed in the polar region of Saturn's moon Titan with the help of  NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The study titled "Morphologic Evidence for Volcanic Craters near Titan's North Polar Region" was published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets. 

About the study

The study noted that morphological features such as nested collapses, elevated ramparts, halos, and islands indicate that some small depressions situated in the north polar region of Titan are volcanic collapse craters. The journal's page where the study was written read, "The close association of the proposed volcanic craters with polar lakes is consistent with a volcanic origin through explosive eruptions followed by collapse, as either maars or calderas," Wood said. "The apparent freshness of some craters may mean that volcanism has been relatively recently active on Titan or even continues today."

