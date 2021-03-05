Spacewalking Astronauts Tackle More Solar Panel Advance Work: Read Details

After a 7 hours and 4 minutes long spacewalk just earlier this week, two NASA scientists accomplished another spacewalk to get the International Space Station ready for new solar panels. NASA’s Kate Rubins and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi went ahead with the incomplete work from this week’s earlier spacewalk. This is Rubins’ second spacewalk in the week. The scientists needed to finish installing mounting brackets and struts, and tighten some sticky bolts.

LIVE: Spacewalk at the @Space_Station with astronauts Kate Rubins and @Astro_Soichi to prepare our orbiting laboratory for solar array upgrades. https://t.co/bUMIgdbzFt https://t.co/bUMIgdbzFt — NASA (@NASA) March 5, 2021

The commute is long (and speedy), but working from space has its benefits. Like these views, for example.



Live spacewalk coverage continues: https://t.co/bUMIgdbzFt pic.twitter.com/7F2SUUD8tv — NASA (@NASA) March 5, 2021

Another spacewalk

During the previous spacewalk, the two scientists, Kate Rubins and Victor Glove, began work by installing modification kits required for the upcoming solar array upgrades. They worked near the farthest set of existing solar arrays on the station’s left side, known as P6. Victor built a bracket structure and then he worked with Rubins to attach the bracket and support struts to the mast canister. Earlier, NASA uploaded a video that showed both the astronauts working outside the space station. They can be seen installing bracket support structures at the base of the station’s solar arrays. Another video from Kate’s helmet shows her working to secure a bolt on the bracket support structures at the base of the solar arrays. According to the caption, at that time, the space station was flying 261 miles over Venezuela and was about to pass Brazil.

This animation gives an overview of the process for the two @NASA_Astronauts on today's spacewalk. Kate Rubins is extravehicular crew member 1 (EV 1) in the spacesuit with red stripes, and @AstroVicGlover is EV 2, in the spacesuit with no stripes. pic.twitter.com/k97e1mWqk3 — NASA (@NASA) February 28, 2021

Upgrading power grid

According to the reports by AP, NASA is upgrading the space station’s power grid. This is being done to accommodate more astronauts and experiments. The eight solar panels up there now have degraded over time; the oldest were launched 20 years ago. Rubins will return to Earth in mid-April in a Russian capsule. Also, Noguchi, Glover along with two other NASA astronauts will fly SpaceX back in late April or May.

