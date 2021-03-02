Last Updated:

NASA Astronauts Work On Solar Array Upgrade As A Part Of A 7-hour-long Spacewalk: Watch

NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover were a part of 7 hours and 4 minutes long spacewalk, which is also the third spacewalk of the year.

NASA

NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover were a part of 7 hours and 4 minutes long spacewalk, which is also the third spacewalk of the year outside the International Space Station. NASA took to its official Twitter handle and shared snippets from the spacewalk. The astronauts were responsible for working outside the space station and preparing the upcoming station solar array upgrades. A camera was installed in Rubin’s helmet that provided few ‘high-definition’ views.

Third spacewalk of the year 

The two began work by installing modification kits required for the upcoming solar array upgrades. They worked near the farthest set of existing solar arrays on the station’s left side, known as P6. Victor built a bracket structure and then he worked with Rubins to attach the bracket and support struts to the mast canister. A video uploaded by NASA shows both the astronauts working outside the space station. They can be seen installing bracket support structures at the base of the station’s solar arrays. Another video from Kate’s helmet shows her working to secure a bolt on the bracket support structures at the base of the solar arrays. According to the caption, at that time, the space station was flying 261 miles over Venezuela and was about to pass Brazil.

Stunned by the videos, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Arent tools secured to the suit or a structure just in case they're dropped? Wasn't there a problem a few years ago 2018 where a 30 pound toolbag was lost during routine maintenance? That's a lot of fuel to send it up there and a load more to replace it. Cost / environment?". Another person wrote, "Wow. Tightening a bolt. Super exciting. This is exploring space? This is a highlight of a multi-billion dollar NASA project? De-orbit this thing and let’s do some actual science. The future of space exploration is robotic!".

