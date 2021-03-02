NASA Astronauts Work On Solar Array Upgrade As A Part Of A 7-hour-long Spacewalk: Watch

NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover were a part of 7 hours and 4 minutes long spacewalk, which is also the third spacewalk of the year outside the International Space Station. NASA took to its official Twitter handle and shared snippets from the spacewalk. The astronauts were responsible for working outside the space station and preparing the upcoming station solar array upgrades. A camera was installed in Rubin’s helmet that provided few ‘high-definition’ views.

Third spacewalk of the year

The two began work by installing modification kits required for the upcoming solar array upgrades. They worked near the farthest set of existing solar arrays on the station’s left side, known as P6. Victor built a bracket structure and then he worked with Rubins to attach the bracket and support struts to the mast canister. A video uploaded by NASA shows both the astronauts working outside the space station. They can be seen installing bracket support structures at the base of the station’s solar arrays. Another video from Kate’s helmet shows her working to secure a bolt on the bracket support structures at the base of the solar arrays. According to the caption, at that time, the space station was flying 261 miles over Venezuela and was about to pass Brazil.

Read: NASA, SpaceX Discuss Upcoming Crew-2 ISS Mission

This animation gives an overview of the process for the two @NASA_Astronauts on today's spacewalk. Kate Rubins is extravehicular crew member 1 (EV 1) in the spacesuit with red stripes, and @AstroVicGlover is EV 2, in the spacesuit with no stripes. pic.twitter.com/k97e1mWqk3 — NASA (@NASA) February 28, 2021

🤩 High-definition views are coming in from astronaut Kate Rubins' helmet camera as she makes her way to the worksite for today's spacewalk. She & @AstroVicGlover will work together to assemble and install modification kits for upcoming @Space_Station solar array upgrades. pic.twitter.com/GAtAeeKNVO — NASA (@NASA) February 28, 2021

A look at both @NASA_Astronauts working outside the @Space_Station today: Kate Rubins & @AstroVicGlover. They're installing bracket support structures at the base of the station's solar arrays, to enable future upgrades to the arrays. pic.twitter.com/Ed5OrxX8lt — NASA (@NASA) February 28, 2021

The spacewalkers are getting ready to open the hatch to the @Space_Station and conclude today's spacewalk. @AstroVicGlover will be entering the airlock first, and astronaut Kate Rubins will follow closely behind. pic.twitter.com/J7gkcle3YJ — NASA (@NASA) February 28, 2021

Stunned by the videos, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Arent tools secured to the suit or a structure just in case they're dropped? Wasn't there a problem a few years ago 2018 where a 30 pound toolbag was lost during routine maintenance? That's a lot of fuel to send it up there and a load more to replace it. Cost / environment?". Another person wrote, "Wow. Tightening a bolt. Super exciting. This is exploring space? This is a highlight of a multi-billion dollar NASA project? De-orbit this thing and let’s do some actual science. The future of space exploration is robotic!".

Read: NASA Artificially Creates 'night-glowing Cloud' On Edge Of Earth's Atmosphere, See Picture

Crazy to think how fast the station is orbiting, something like 15 orbits per day right? Wild! — Stodzee (@stodzee) February 28, 2021

This makes me really nervous to watch, wondering what happens if she drops the tool. I realize it won't fall, but it might drift off, and then what? I've probably watched too many sci-fi movies where this sort of situation is a trope. — Ian Agol (@agolian) February 28, 2021

I have a sneaking feeling most of the spacewalk tasks are just simple everyday jobs that look highly complicated operations requiring sophisticated tech know-how BECAUSE they’re being performed in space. 😀 pic.twitter.com/Chzh1XHeJx — The Hogtown Hunk ❼ (@VikramBarhat) February 28, 2021

Long shift in space Nauts! Don't forget to take a few deep breaths and stretch out those muscles and connective tissues. Fatigue makes you move fast and fast is baaaad. Great work. We're all cheering for you. — exoterricstratagems (@exostratagems) February 28, 2021

Read: NASA Shares Never Seen Before Side Of Venus With Nightglow, See Stunning Pic

Also Read: NASA Engineer's Euphoric Reaction To Perseverance Landing Leaves Netizens Emotional: Watch