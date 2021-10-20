Last Updated:

SpaceX Crew-3: NASA Targets Oct 31 As New Launch Date; Astronauts Under Quarantine

NASA stated that this new date is to allow them additional time for spacecraft processing and has planned a backup launch on November 3.

Harsh Vardhan
SpaceX

Image: NASA


NASA and SpaceX will now launch their much-awaited Crew-3 mission on October 31, revealed the former in its latest announcement. Earlier scheduled for launch on October 30 at 12.13 pm (IST), SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will now take off on October 31 at 11.51 am, as per the administration. Under this mission, the SpaceX rocket will carry a crew of four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) which will be led by Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari. 

In its new announcement, NASA stated that this new date is to allow them additional time for spacecraft processing. Moreover, if the mission needs more time, NASA has also planned on a backup launch time and date which is 10.40 am on November 3. Currently, the crew members comprising, NASA astronauts Raja Chari, mission commander, Tom Marshburn, pilot, and Kayla Barron, mission specialist as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer, is under a quarantine period that started on October 16. 

Why the quarantine?

NASA explains that the quarantine period is a routine part of the final preparations for all missions to the space station under “flight crew health stabilization”. It further added that "spending the final two weeks before liftoff in quarantine will help ensure the Crew-3 crew is healthy, protecting themselves and the astronauts already on the space station."

According to the administration, the crew members were provided with an option that if they are unable to maintain quarantine conditions at home, they can spend the final days before launch at Johnson Space Center before heading to the Kennedy Space Center. As part of additional precautions, those who meet the crew members or even the visitors of the launch site will also be screened for temperature and symptoms. 

Recently the team of Crew-3 underwent necessary training to familiarise themselves with the Crew Dragon spacecraft named 'Endurance' for this mission. During the test, SpaceX conducted checks regarding leakage in space suits, if any, and adjusted the spacecraft into launch position.

With a completely new Dragon spacecraft to be used, SpaceX has upgraded it to protect the communications system from radiation and undergo smooth docking mechanisms and procedures once it reaches the ISS. And SpaceX CEO promised a better waste management system following the Inspiration4 launch, the Endurance spacecraft also has a better toilet system this time.  Intended to bring Crew-2 astronauts back from the ISS, the Crew-3 mission will carry the third crew to fly a full-duration mission to the space station on Dragon for a six-month stay on the orbiting laboratory. 

(Image: NASA)

Tags: SpaceX, International Space Station, ISS
