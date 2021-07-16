SpaceX Drone Ship Shipped To Port Canaveral To Support Launch From Florida And California

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has constantly been working towards filling up their rocket landing platforms with drone ships. SpaceX’s drone ship called A Shortfall of Gravitas (ASOG) has now been transported to Port Canaveral to support the upcoming launches that are slated to take off from Florida as well as California. Because of this recent SpaceX update, internet users have been trying to know more about this drone ship. To help out these SpaceX followers here is all the information on the internet about the new SpaceX drone ship, A Shortfall of Gravitas (ASOG).

SpaceX drone ship reaches Port Canaveral

Recently, a SpaceX drone ship called 'A Shortfall of Gravitas (ASOG)' has been brought into Port Canaveral from a construction facility in Louisiana. The drone was sent to the construction site for an initial series of sea trials which went successfully. Thus keeping SpaceX employees busy in setting up the offshore landings of the Falcon rocket boosters. Elon Musk’s SpaceX has also given the name, “Experiencing A Significant Gravitas Shortfall,” for their new landing platform. Apart from this, two other Space X drone ships called “Just Read the Instructions” and “Of Course I Still Love You” are going to be transported soon. Bring in all these three drone ships will allow the makers to recover and reuse Falcon 9 boosters that help them to cut the costs.

This is an important feature for SpaceX as it will also help them by increasing the launch rate drastically. Currently, SpaceX has sent out a single Falcon 9 from Vandenberg in a span of just two years. The company has already started planning Falcon 9 mission launches from the Vandenberg launch site. These rockets will carry the Starlink internet into orbit. Keep in mind that the entire process of launching the drone ship, recovering the rocket and returning it to port will take about a week. Therefore, using multiple drone ships can help SpaceX to cope up with their busy schedule of a number of launches in a month. No other information has been released by the makers. Keep an eye out for any updates about the launch of SpaceX's official social media handles.