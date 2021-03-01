SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch: Find Out Where You Can Watch The Livestream

A SpaceX rocket suffered a mishap and had to SpaceX had to abort the launch of Falcon 9 just a few minutes before takeoff. SpaceX was attempting to launch a fleet of Starlink internet satellites. The SpaceX launch time for the next rocket launch has been set for March 1. Read on to find out where you can watch SpaceX launch live stream.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch on March 1

As reported by Space.com, the Falcon 9 suffered an abort just minutes before takeoff on February 28. The rocket was going to launch a total of 60 Starlink satellites into orbit from Pad 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Carnival, Florida. However, a SpaceX representative spoke during the live commentary that the vehicle and the payload are healthy and remain in good condition for travel. He also added that the next launch date has been set to 8:15 ET, March 1. You can catch the live stream of the launch on Starlink's official YouTube channel as well as SpaceX official YouTube channel. There is also a link for the live stream given below.

The Sunday night's aborted launch was just one of the latest delays in a series of delays that have plagued this mission from the start. Falcon was originally scheduled to fly earlier in February but had to be delayed due to poor weather and some missing hardware issues. The upcoming March 1 mission is called Starlink 17 and will be SpaceX's 20th Starlink mission as well as the company's sixth launch this year. SpaceX already has more than 1000 Starlink Satellites in orbit. Starlink is building a giant network of satellites that will be capable of providing high-speed internet to every corner of the earth, even the remotest of areas.

About Starlink

According to the Starlink website, the company has started delivering initial beta services in the United States and select parts of the world and they will slowly continue deploying satellites till they can cover the majority of the world's population by 2021. As of now, the service is in closed beta and customers can register on the Starlink website to get a chance for access in the beta. Starlink have said users during the beta trials can expect to see speeds from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and a ping of 20ms to 40ms in most of the Starlink locations. Starlink also says that as they improve their network with more satellites and optimises their services, their speeds and latency will improve a lot.

