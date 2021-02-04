SpaceX Launch Missions: How To Watch Starlink Twin Launch On Live Stream?

SpaceX has had a series of successful Starlink launches over the past year. Now, the Aerospace company is set to achieve another landmark with its potential doubleheader launch event that will further expand its constellation in space. As part of the upcoming mission, SpaceX will launch another 60 satellites into the orbit. Now, let us quickly take a look at the upcoming launch schedule and live stream details.

SpaceX launch

The latest SpaceX rocket launch mission will see two Falcon 9 rocket lift-offs back to back. This will be the first time that Elon Musk's private aerospace company will launch two missions within such a short span of time. The launch was originally scheduled to take place on January 30; however, it had to be delayed by a few days due to weather conditions.

SpaceX launch time

B1059 will be the first booster on the pad and been scheduled to take off on Thursday, February 4, at 1:19 AM EST (06:19 GMT) from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The B1059 booster has already had four flights in the past, however, this will second time that it carries a Starlink payload. Over 24 hours after the first lift-off, the B1049 booster will take a flight on Friday at 5:14 AM EDT (10:14 GMT) from NASA's Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This will mark B1049's eight major flight.

SpaceX launch live stream

SpaceX will hold a live stream of the upcoming launch mission on its YouTube channel and its official website. Alternatively, people who wish to catch the event live can also play the video embedded below. You should note that the live stream will begin about 15 minutes before the scheduled lift-off.

The upcoming launch missions will mark the 18th and 19th Starlink rocket launches for SpaceX. The two launches will be SpaceX's fourth and fifth launches in 2021. The company has also expressed its plans to speed up the pace of Starlink launches in the future as it hopes to build a mega constellation in the orbit.

Image credits: SpaceX